Two revolutionary guards killed in attack in western Iran: State media

07-10-2025 | 03:57
Two revolutionary guards killed in attack in western Iran: State media
Two revolutionary guards killed in attack in western Iran: State media

Two security personnel from Iran's Revolutionary Guards were killed in what state media said was "an anti-revolutionary attack" in the western district of Sarvabad on Tuesday.

Three other security personnel were wounded in the attack.


