Israeli military says it killed Hamas commander in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
23-11-2025 | 05:42
Israeli military says it killed Hamas commander in Gaza
Israeli military says it killed Hamas commander in Gaza

The Israeli military said on Sunday that it had killed a local Hamas commander in Gaza, as both Israel and the Palestinian militant group continue to trade accusations of ceasefire violation.

The post identified the commander as Alaa Al-Hadidi, head of supply in Hamas' production headquarters. It said he was killed in one of the attacks across the strip on Saturday.

Hamas did not release a statement on the commander's reported killing.

The Israeli military carried out airstrikes on Gaza on Saturday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said were in response to Hamas sending a fighter into Israeli-controlled territory. Five senior Hamas members were killed, he said on Saturday. Gaza health authorities reported that at least 20 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli strikes.

Reuters
