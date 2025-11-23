News
Israeli military says it killed Hamas commander in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23-11-2025 | 05:42
Israeli military says it killed Hamas commander in Gaza
The Israeli military said on Sunday that it had killed a local Hamas commander in Gaza, as both Israel and the Palestinian militant group continue to trade accusations of ceasefire violation.
The post identified the commander as Alaa Al-Hadidi, head of supply in Hamas' production headquarters. It said he was killed in one of the attacks across the strip on Saturday.
Hamas did not release a statement on the commander's reported killing.
The Israeli military carried out airstrikes on Gaza on Saturday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said were in response to Hamas sending a fighter into Israeli-controlled territory. Five senior Hamas members were killed, he said on Saturday. Gaza health authorities reported that at least 20 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli strikes.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Hamas
Gaza
Palestine
Ceasefire
Gaza civil defense says 21 killed in Israeli strikes
Previous
0
Lebanon News
08:47
Lebanese army imposes security cordon in Haret Hreik
Lebanon News
08:47
Lebanese army imposes security cordon in Haret Hreik
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-18
Preliminary toll: 11 killed, 4 injured in Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp, Lebanon Health Ministry confirms
Lebanon News
2025-11-18
Preliminary toll: 11 killed, 4 injured in Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp, Lebanon Health Ministry confirms
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-15
Hamas' armed wing says will hand over two Gaza hostage bodies at 1900 GMT
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-15
Hamas' armed wing says will hand over two Gaza hostage bodies at 1900 GMT
0
Sports News
2025-10-15
President Aoun congratulates Lebanon’s women’s mini-football team on world bronze medal
Sports News
2025-10-15
President Aoun congratulates Lebanon’s women’s mini-football team on world bronze medal
