Hamas says ready to relinquish Gaza control, delegation to visit Cairo soon: Asharq Al-Awsat

Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-03-2025 | 06:32
High views
Hamas says ready to relinquish Gaza control, delegation to visit Cairo soon: Asharq Al-Awsat
0min
Hamas says ready to relinquish Gaza control, delegation to visit Cairo soon: Asharq Al-Awsat

Sources from Hamas leadership revealed to the newspaper 'Asharq Al-Awsat' that the movement has confirmed its full readiness to relinquish control of Gaza. 

A delegation from Hamas is expected to arrive in Cairo soon to discuss the details of its vision for the future of the enclave.
