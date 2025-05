Gaza's civil defense agency said Israeli strikes killed 44 people on Thursday, including 23 in an attack on a home in the center of the Palestinian territory.



"Forty-four people have been killed in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip," civil defense official Mohammad Al-Mughayyir told AFP.



"Twenty-three people were killed, others injured, and several (are) missing following an Israeli air strike on the Qreinawi family's home east of Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza."



AFP