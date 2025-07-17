Gaza civil defense says two killed in Israeli strike on church

Gaza's civil defense agency said an Israeli strike on a Gaza City church killed two people on Thursday, while Israel said it "never targets" religious sites and was investigating the incident.



"Two citizens from the Christian community were killed as a result of injuries sustained in an Israeli strike on the Church of the Latin Monastery in the Old City, east of Gaza City, this morning," civil defense spokesman Mahud Bassal told AFP. The Latin Patriarchate confirmed the two deaths.



AFP