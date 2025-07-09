Netanyahu says meeting with Trump focused on efforts to free hostages

Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-07-2025 | 00:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu says meeting with Trump focused on efforts to free hostages
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu says meeting with Trump focused on efforts to free hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump focused on efforts to free the hostages held in Gaza, reaffirming his determination to "eliminate" the military and administrative capabilities of Hamas.

Netanyahu added that he and Trump discussed the consequences of “the major victory we achieved over Iran” and the opportunities it presents.

This marks Netanyahu’s third visit to the United States since Trump began his second term on January 20.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Benjamin Netanyahu

Meeting Donald Trump

White House

Hostages

War

LBCI Next
Gaza civil defense says 20 killed in Israeli airstrikes
Axios: Qatari delegation visits US for Gaza ceasefire talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-29

Netanyahu says 'victory' over Iran yields 'opportunities' to free Gaza hostages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Hezbollah MP says meeting with President Aoun focused on sovereignty, occupation, and common ground

LBCI
World News
2025-07-06

Netanyahu says his meeting with Trump can 'help advance' Gaza deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-26

Netanyahu says hopes to make statement on Gaza hostages today or tomorrow

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:22

Gaza civil defense says 20 killed in Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:23

Axios: Qatari delegation visits US for Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From diplomacy to disaster: Netanyahu’s trip derailed by Gaza ambush

LBCI
World News
06:57

Qatar says Doha talks focused on 'framework' for Gaza deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-17

Three Israeli drones fly over Beirut’s southern suburbs, national agency reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-24

President Joseph Aoun marks Armenian Genocide anniversary, reaffirms Lebanon's support for justice

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-07

Israel admits to supporting anti-Hamas armed group in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-07

US Embassy in Beirut lifts departure order for staff families, travel advisory eased

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:30

Lebanon at a crossroads: Tom Barrack on the US paper, Hezbollah, and the future of unity — here is the full interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Israel's army claims it killed Radwan Force commander, Hezbollah member in south Lebanon strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Tune in for exclusive LBCI interview with US envoy Tom Barrack

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:18

Israel military claims struck Hamas militant in north Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:08

Two dead in Israeli strike on north Lebanon, according to health ministry ​

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Army chief meets US envoy Tom Barrack, discusses Lebanon and regional developments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

US envoy’s cautious tone reflects Lebanon’s mixed response to US proposal—The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From diplomacy to disaster: Netanyahu’s trip derailed by Gaza ambush

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More