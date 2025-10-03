News
High-stakes review: Lebanese Cabinet to assess army report on Hezbollah arms control
03-10-2025 | 12:48
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The Lebanese Cabinet is set to review on Monday the first monthly report from the army on the implementation of its plan to monopolize arms, according to government sources, amid a complex regional and domestic backdrop.
Ahead of the session, Loyalty to the Resistance bloc leader Mohammad Raad met with President Joseph Aoun in what Baabda sources described as "an excellent outcome," and also held discussions with Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal.
The report comes after U.S. President Donald Trump approved $250 million in support for the Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces (ISF), aimed in part at aiding efforts to curb Hezbollah's weapons. A planned visit to Lebanon by a U.S. congressional delegation was postponed due to the U.S. government shutdown.
The cabinet review coincides with continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon, which the Israeli military claimed targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure in the northern Litani region, with the latest attack reported on Friday.
The army's report, classified as confidential, will be presented directly to ministers during the cabinet session, allowing for immediate discussion with the army commander. It is expected to detail operations carried out over at least a month, not only in southern Litani but also in other areas where measures have been taken to enforce arms exclusivity.
Official Lebanese sources said international stakeholders are generally satisfied with the army's and political leadership's handling of the disarmament issue.
However, they noted that Hezbollah's cooperation remains limited, particularly in guiding the army to its infrastructure and weapons depots.
The sources added that some countries have encouraged the army to release information on its arms control efforts to the public, both domestically and internationally.
So far, the request has not been accepted by the army or certain officials, who fear it could provoke Hezbollah and its supporters.
