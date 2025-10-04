Israel confirms 137 more activists from Gaza-bound flotilla deported to Turkey

Israel-Gaza War Updates
04-10-2025 | 09:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel confirms 137 more activists from Gaza-bound flotilla deported to Turkey
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel confirms 137 more activists from Gaza-bound flotilla deported to Turkey

Israel said on Saturday that it had deported 137 more activists, including U.S. nationals, who were detained from an aid flotilla bound for Gaza.

The Israeli foreign ministry said, "137 more provocateurs of the Hamas–Sumud flotilla were deported today to Turkey," in a post on X.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Activists

Flotilla

Turkey

LBCI Next
Israel preparing 'immediate implementation' of hostage release plan: PM's office
Fate of Lebanese activists after Gaza-bound flotilla seizure: What happened?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-03

Israel says deported 4 Italian activists from Gaza aid flotilla

LBCI
Middle East News
05:19

Turkey says 36 nationals from Gaza-bound flotilla due to return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

Fate of Lebanese activists after Gaza-bound flotilla seizure: What happened?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-02

South Africa calls on Israel to free Gaza flotilla activists including Mandela grandson

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:29

Hamas, Israel to hold indirect Gaza hostage talks in Cairo

LBCI
World News
11:53

Trump says 'will not tolerate delay' from Hamas on peace deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13

Hamas showing it is 'ready for peace:’ Turkey's Erdogan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:41

Israel military says still operating in Gaza City

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Miss Lebanon 2025 is live tonight at 8:30 p.m. on LBCI! Stream it on our app or website — and subscribe to VOD for more

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Beirut waterfront residents face persistent sewage odor as authorities step in

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-16

Bills and illnesses: The high cost of Lebanon's power shortage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-22

Lebanese singer Elissa’s funds frozen, stolen as fugitive escapes security net — the details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Miss Lebanon 2025 is live tonight at 8:30 p.m. on LBCI! Stream it on our app or website — and subscribe to VOD for more

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Hezbollah transformed: The lasting impact of Israel’s October attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Beirut waterfront residents face persistent sewage odor as authorities step in

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

From Lebanon to Gaza: Israel reveals planning behind key assassinations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Ministries go digital: Lebanon ramps up online payments and services

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

Fate of Lebanese activists after Gaza-bound flotilla seizure: What happened?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanese Army post in Baalbek’s Sharawneh attacked with RPG and gunfire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

High-stakes review: Lebanese Cabinet to assess army report on Hezbollah arms control

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More