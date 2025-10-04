News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel confirms 137 more activists from Gaza-bound flotilla deported to Turkey
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04-10-2025 | 09:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel confirms 137 more activists from Gaza-bound flotilla deported to Turkey
Israel said on Saturday that it had deported 137 more activists, including U.S. nationals, who were detained from an aid flotilla bound for Gaza.
The Israeli foreign ministry said, "137 more provocateurs of the Hamas–Sumud flotilla were deported today to Turkey," in a post on X.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
Activists
Flotilla
Turkey
Next
Israel preparing 'immediate implementation' of hostage release plan: PM's office
Fate of Lebanese activists after Gaza-bound flotilla seizure: What happened?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-03
Israel says deported 4 Italian activists from Gaza aid flotilla
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-03
Israel says deported 4 Italian activists from Gaza aid flotilla
0
Middle East News
05:19
Turkey says 36 nationals from Gaza-bound flotilla due to return
Middle East News
05:19
Turkey says 36 nationals from Gaza-bound flotilla due to return
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Fate of Lebanese activists after Gaza-bound flotilla seizure: What happened?
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Fate of Lebanese activists after Gaza-bound flotilla seizure: What happened?
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-02
South Africa calls on Israel to free Gaza flotilla activists including Mandela grandson
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-02
South Africa calls on Israel to free Gaza flotilla activists including Mandela grandson
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:29
Hamas, Israel to hold indirect Gaza hostage talks in Cairo
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:29
Hamas, Israel to hold indirect Gaza hostage talks in Cairo
0
World News
11:53
Trump says 'will not tolerate delay' from Hamas on peace deal
World News
11:53
Trump says 'will not tolerate delay' from Hamas on peace deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13
Hamas showing it is 'ready for peace:’ Turkey's Erdogan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13
Hamas showing it is 'ready for peace:’ Turkey's Erdogan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:41
Israel military says still operating in Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:41
Israel military says still operating in Gaza City
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:32
Miss Lebanon 2025 is live tonight at 8:30 p.m. on LBCI! Stream it on our app or website — and subscribe to VOD for more
Lebanon News
04:32
Miss Lebanon 2025 is live tonight at 8:30 p.m. on LBCI! Stream it on our app or website — and subscribe to VOD for more
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Beirut waterfront residents face persistent sewage odor as authorities step in
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Beirut waterfront residents face persistent sewage odor as authorities step in
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-16
Bills and illnesses: The high cost of Lebanon's power shortage
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-16
Bills and illnesses: The high cost of Lebanon's power shortage
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-22
Lebanese singer Elissa’s funds frozen, stolen as fugitive escapes security net — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-22
Lebanese singer Elissa’s funds frozen, stolen as fugitive escapes security net — the details
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:32
Miss Lebanon 2025 is live tonight at 8:30 p.m. on LBCI! Stream it on our app or website — and subscribe to VOD for more
Lebanon News
04:32
Miss Lebanon 2025 is live tonight at 8:30 p.m. on LBCI! Stream it on our app or website — and subscribe to VOD for more
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Hezbollah transformed: The lasting impact of Israel’s October attack
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Hezbollah transformed: The lasting impact of Israel’s October attack
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Beirut waterfront residents face persistent sewage odor as authorities step in
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Beirut waterfront residents face persistent sewage odor as authorities step in
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
From Lebanon to Gaza: Israel reveals planning behind key assassinations
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
From Lebanon to Gaza: Israel reveals planning behind key assassinations
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Ministries go digital: Lebanon ramps up online payments and services
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Ministries go digital: Lebanon ramps up online payments and services
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Fate of Lebanese activists after Gaza-bound flotilla seizure: What happened?
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Fate of Lebanese activists after Gaza-bound flotilla seizure: What happened?
7
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanese Army post in Baalbek’s Sharawneh attacked with RPG and gunfire
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanese Army post in Baalbek’s Sharawneh attacked with RPG and gunfire
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
High-stakes review: Lebanese Cabinet to assess army report on Hezbollah arms control
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
High-stakes review: Lebanese Cabinet to assess army report on Hezbollah arms control
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More