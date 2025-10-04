Lebanese Army post in Baalbek’s Sharawneh attacked with RPG and gunfire

Lebanon News
04-10-2025 | 06:45
Lebanese Army post in Baalbek’s Sharawneh attacked with RPG and gunfire
0min
Lebanese Army post in Baalbek’s Sharawneh attacked with RPG and gunfire

A Lebanese Army post in Al Sharawneh, Baalbek, came under attack overnight after assailants fired a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) at the site, the army said in a statement.

Other military positions in the area were also targeted by gunfire from armed men, though no soldiers were injured in the assaults.

Troops responded to the sources of fire and have launched a pursuit operation to arrest those responsible, the statement added.

Lebanon News

Baalbek’s

Sharawneh

attacked

gunfire

