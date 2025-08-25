Israel hits Gaza hospital, killing at least 20 people, including five journalists

Israel-Gaza War Updates
25-08-2025 | 10:02
Israel hits Gaza hospital, killing at least 20 people, including five journalists
2min
Israel hits Gaza hospital, killing at least 20 people, including five journalists

Israel struck Nasser hospital in the south of the Gaza Strip on Monday, killing at least 20 people, including five journalists who worked for Reuters, the Associated Press, Al Jazeera and others.

Cameraman Hussam al-Masri, a Reuters contractor, was killed near a live broadcasting position operated by Reuters on an upper floor just below the roof of the hospital in Khan Younis in an initial strike, according to Palestinian health officials.

Officials at the hospital and witnesses said Israel then struck the site a second time, killing other journalists, as well as rescue workers and medics, who had rushed to the scene to help.

The journalists killed included Mariam Abu Dakka, who freelanced for the Associated Press and other outlets, Mohammed Salama, who worked for Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera, Moaz Abu Taha, a freelance journalist who worked with several news organizations including occasionally contributing to Reuters, and Ahmed Abu Aziz.

Photographer Hatem Khaled, also a Reuters contractor, was wounded.


Reuters
 
