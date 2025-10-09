Trump says 'there will be disarming' in next phase of Gaza deal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-10-2025 | 13:21
High views
0min
Trump says 'there will be disarming' in next phase of Gaza deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that disarmament would be part of the second phase of a Gaza deal, with Israel insisting that Hamas must give up its weapons.

"I'm not going to talk about that because you sort of know what phase two is. But... there will be disarming," Trump told reporters at a cabinet meeting, adding that there would also be "pullbacks" by Israeli forces.


AFP
 
Hamas, Israel agree on hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan
With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?
