FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy

09-10-2025 | 05:44
High views
FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy
FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy

Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met with Charles Fries, Deputy Secretary-General for Peace, Security, and Defense at the European External Action Service, accompanied by EU Ambassador to Lebanon Sandra dDe Waele and a delegation. 

The talks focused on ways the European Union can support Lebanon, particularly in strengthening the Lebanese army’s capacity to carry out its duties under U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, complete its deployment in the South, implement the state’s disarmament plan, and maintain security across Lebanese territory.

Rajji thanked the EU for its ongoing assistance to Lebanon across various sectors, emphasizing the importance of continued support for the Lebanese armed forces, which will shoulder significant responsibilities, especially after UNIFIL’s mission ends in 2026. 

He also called on the EU to pressure Israel to stop daily attacks on Lebanon, withdraw unconditionally from occupied territories, and release prisoners. 

Rajji reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reforms initiated since its formation, describing them as a domestic priority as much as an international one.

Fries, for his part, assured that the EU will continue supporting Lebanon and its armed forces and outlined several initiatives through which the EU can assist Lebanon across multiple sectors once UNIFIL’s mandate concludes. 

He welcomed the Lebanese government’s ongoing structural reforms, noting that they would strengthen Lebanon-EU relations, particularly in terms of financial support, and elevate the partnership to a comprehensive strategic level. 

Fries also reiterated EU backing for Lebanon’s stance on Syrian refugees, stressing that returns should align with international humanitarian law.
 

