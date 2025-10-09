News
Egypt urges Israel to 'deescalate or cease fire' until Gaza deal is signed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-10-2025 | 13:58
Egypt urges Israel to 'deescalate or cease fire' until Gaza deal is signed
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Thursday urged mediators to "convince the Israelis to deescalate or cease fire" until the signing of the agreement to end the war in Gaza.
In a meeting with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, he said developments in Gaza, where Israeli strikes continued Thursday, "may not be in the spirit of the agreement."
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Egypt
Israel
Deescalate
Ceasefire
Gaza
Deal
US
