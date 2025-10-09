Egypt urges Israel to 'deescalate or cease fire' until Gaza deal is signed

Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-10-2025 | 13:58
High views
Egypt urges Israel to 'deescalate or cease fire' until Gaza deal is signed
0min
Egypt urges Israel to 'deescalate or cease fire' until Gaza deal is signed

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Thursday urged mediators to "convince the Israelis to deescalate or cease fire" until the signing of the agreement to end the war in Gaza.

In a meeting with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, he said developments in Gaza, where Israeli strikes continued Thursday, "may not be in the spirit of the agreement."


AFP
 
Hamas, Israel agree on hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan
With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?
