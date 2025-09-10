MPs warn of ‘ticking time bomb’ as 150,000 tons of asbestos waste sit in Beirut

MPs Melhem Khalaf and Najat Saliba submitted a written question to the government through the speaker of parliament over the continued storage of 150,000 tons of asbestos-contaminated waste in a building in Beirut’s Karantina area.



The lawmakers said the hazardous and carcinogenic materials remain piled up at the site, posing a direct threat to residents of Karantina and surrounding neighborhoods. They warned that airborne asbestos particles can enter the human body and cause fatal cancers, making the issue an urgent public health and environmental crisis.



They called on the government to clarify what measures have been taken to address the waste, identify which official body is responsible for implementation, and specify a timeline for action. They also requested details on whether funding has been allocated from the state budget or international aid to tackle the problem.



In addition, they urged a comprehensive scientific and medical study and the launch of a free health screening program for residents at risk.



Khalaf and Saliba stressed that storing such massive quantities of hazardous material in the heart of the capital amounts to a ticking environmental and health time bomb. They demanded a written government response within 15 days and for the file to be referred to parliament’s Environment Committee for action.