Trump will determine how long to give Hamas to accept Gaza plan: White House
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-10-2025 | 11:34
Trump will determine how long to give Hamas to accept Gaza plan: White House
U.S. President Donald Trump will draw a red line on how long to give Hamas to accept an Israel-backed proposal to halt fighting in Gaza, the White House said on Thursday, without explicitly saying whether he would enforce a previously set deadline.
Trump on Tuesday said he would give Hamas three to four days to accept the 20-point document, which calls on the militant group to disarm -- a demand it has previously rejected. Hamas is reviewing the proposal, a source close to the group said on Wednesday.
Asked on Fox News to identify a point at which Hamas would be considered to have "walked away" from the proposal, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said:
"Well, it's a very good question, and it's a red line that the president of the United States is going to have to draw. And I'm confident that he will. But the president and his team worked very hard on this 20-point, comprehensive, detailed plan that has been applauded all over the world."
"This is an acceptable plan, and we hope and we expect Hamas should accept this plan so we can move forward," Leavitt added.
Reuters
Related Articles
