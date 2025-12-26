Israel minister tells army act 'forcefully' against attacker's village

Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-12-2025
High views
0min
Israel minister tells army act 'forcefully' against attacker's village

Defense Minister Israel Katz on Friday ordered the military to launch an operation in the village of Qabatiya in the occupied West Bank after it emerged that a Palestinian who killed two people came from there.

"Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the Israeli army to act forcefully and immediately against the village of Qabatiya, from which the murderous terrorist emerged, in order to locate and thwart every terrorist and strike the village's terror infrastructure," Katz's office said in a statement.

AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates

