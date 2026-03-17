'Unprecedented' 36,000 Palestinians displaced in West Bank in one year: UN

The U.N. on Tuesday urged Israel to immediately halt its dramatic settlement expansion in the West Bank, raising concerns of "ethnic cleansing" with over 36,000 Palestinians displaced in a single year.



"The displacement of more than 36,000 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank (over a 12-month period) represented the mass expulsion of Palestinians on a scale previously unseen... (and) appears to indicate a concerted Israeli policy of mass forcible transfer throughout the occupied territory, aimed at permanent displacement, raising concerns of ethnic cleansing," the United Nations rights office said in a report.





AFP