Aid groups petition Israel's top court to halt ban on Gaza, West Bank ops
Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-02-2026 | 08:04
Aid groups petition Israel's top court to halt ban on Gaza, West Bank ops
More than a dozen international humanitarian organisations have petitioned Israel's Supreme Court to block an imminent order that would force 37 NGOs to cease operations in Gaza, the West Bank and east Jerusalem, warning of "catastrophic" consequences for civilians.
NGOs including Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Oxfam, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE, were notified on December 30, 2025 that their Israeli registrations had expired and that they had 60 days to renew them by providing lists of their Palestinian staff.
The petition, filed by 17 organisations, including some of the NGOs hit by the ban, seeks from Israel's top court an urgent interim injunction to suspend the closures pending full judicial review.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
groups
petition
Israel's
court
Gaza,
