Israeli strike on town in east Lebanon kills six, including four children

An Israeli air strike on a town in eastern Lebanon killed six people, including four children, the Lebanese health ministry said, in a separate incident from a nearby commando operation.



"The Israeli enemy raid on the town of Shmistar in the Baalbek district at dawn resulted in the killing of six citizens, including four children and a woman," the ministry said in a statement.



The state-run National News Agency said that the six killed were from the same family, displaced from the city of Baalbek during the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah.



