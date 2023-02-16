US sources deny rumors accelerating Lebanon's economic crisis

Lebanon News
2023-02-16 | 05:21
High views
LBCI
LBCI
US sources deny rumors accelerating Lebanon's economic crisis
0min
US sources deny rumors accelerating Lebanon's economic crisis

Commenting on media reports, a US diplomatic source told LBCI, “We are not going to dignify rumors put out there by people who are trying to accelerate the economic crisis for their own benefit.”

The statement by the US source came after a pan-Arab TV channel claimed that the US would impose sanctions against BDL governor Riad Salameh on charges related to supporting Hezbollah.
 

