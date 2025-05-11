President Aoun from Kuwait: Confident this visit will open new horizons for Lebanese-Kuwaiti cooperation

11-05-2025 | 12:31
President Aoun from Kuwait: Confident this visit will open new horizons for Lebanese-Kuwaiti cooperation
President Aoun from Kuwait: Confident this visit will open new horizons for Lebanese-Kuwaiti cooperation

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun expressed confidence that his official visit to Kuwait would pave the way for new opportunities for cooperation between Lebanon and Kuwait.

In a statement from Kuwait, Aoun emphasized that the visit reaffirms the depth of the historic and brotherly ties that unite the two countries, noting his deep appreciation and the gratitude of the Lebanese people for Kuwait's continuous support, especially during Lebanon's most challenging times.

"Kuwait has always been, and remains, a strong pillar of support for Lebanon in various fields," he said.

The president stated that discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation and activating joint agreements. He also emphasized that the visit was a chance to reiterate that the Lebanese people were eager to welcome back their Kuwaiti brothers to what he described as their "second home."

President Aoun concluded by saying that talks will also cover regional challenges, shared concerns, and ways to strengthen joint Arab action under current circumstances.

