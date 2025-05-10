Judicial reform in motion: Lebanon’s Cabinet approves long-stalled draft law to curb political interference

10-05-2025 | 13:19
Judicial reform in motion: Lebanon’s Cabinet approves long-stalled draft law to curb political interference
Judicial reform in motion: Lebanon’s Cabinet approves long-stalled draft law to curb political interference

Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Lebanon’s Cabinet has approved a draft law to secure greater judicial independence, a long-sought reform following years of political interference that has weakened the judiciary and stalled key appointments.

Passed on May 2, the bill is part of a broader reform package repeatedly delayed by political and sectarian interests seeking to maintain control over the courts.

The legislation introduces several changes designed to shield judges from external influence and strengthen accountability within the judiciary.

Under the proposed framework, half of the members of the key judicial council would be elected, while the remaining five would be appointed through a mix of ministerial and Cabinet decisions. 

Specifically, the justice minister would name two members based on recommendations from senior judges, while the Cabinet would select the final three from candidates proposed by the Higher Judicial Council.

According to Justice Minister Adel Nassar, this hybrid approach, combining election and appointment, is meant to strike a balance and promote institutional stability.

The bill also establishes an independent body to evaluate judges every four years. The aim is to enhance professionalism and transparency through ongoing training and performance assessments.

Still, not everyone is on board. The Lebanese Judges Association has urged lawmakers to incorporate the recommendations it submitted on the draft law, warning that gaps remain.

The legislation comes amid pledges by Lebanon’s new leadership to pursue long-overdue institutional reforms. Whether this draft will clear Parliament and finally make it onto the books remains to be seen—but if passed, it could mark a turning point for Lebanon’s long-troubled judiciary.

