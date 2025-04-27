News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Eendi Soual
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills
News Bulletin Reports
27-04-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills
Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanon is preparing to release higher denominations of its national currency, including LBP 500,000 and LBP one million, to address some of the practical challenges caused by the collapse of the lira. The move comes following Parliament's approval of a law during its latest session.
So far, no decision has been made regarding the total amount of new currency to be printed or the final design of the new banknotes.
According to sources at the Banque du Liban (BDL), the printing process will begin once the law is signed by the president and published in the Official Gazette. The production and introduction of the new bills are expected to take about a year.
The introduction of larger denominations has raised concerns about the possibility of injecting more lira into the market, which could further erode its value.
However, officials emphasized that the new notes will be issued gradually, and the currency supply will be carefully managed to maintain the current liquidity level, estimated at around LBP 82 trillion. Smaller denominations will continue to circulate alongside the new notes.
Questions have also emerged about why authorities are not opting for a currency redenomination—for instance, removing zeros so that a 100,000-lira bill would become a 100-lira note, roughly equivalent to $1.1. Banking sources explained that redenomination would be significantly more expensive, requiring the complete reprinting of all denominations.
The idea of printing larger bills had been discussed previously but is being implemented now because conditions are seen as more favorable.
The lira's exchange rate has remained relatively stable for nearly two years, while early signs of political stability and the start of financial reforms are offering a cautious sense of hope. These reforms are seen as crucial to restoring confidence in the national currency and the banking sector.
Still, Lebanon remains far behind global financial trends, where many countries have moved toward smart and digital currencies.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Banknotes
Currency
Reform
Lebanon
LBP
Million
Bills
BDL
Next
Plans for border elections shift: Israeli strikes prefabricated homes in South Lebanon
Deepening rifts cloud Israel’s leadership as divisions resurface over Lebanon war decisions — the details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-11
Culture and Public Works Ministers tour historic Mar Mikhael train station as part of restoration effort
Lebanon News
2025-04-11
Culture and Public Works Ministers tour historic Mar Mikhael train station as part of restoration effort
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-11
Nizar Zakka to LBCI: Israel to release five Lebanese prisoners as part of border talks agreement
Lebanon News
2025-03-11
Nizar Zakka to LBCI: Israel to release five Lebanese prisoners as part of border talks agreement
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-06
Lebanon's reform roadmap: Key takeaways from Cabinet session as it advances reform agenda
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-06
Lebanon's reform roadmap: Key takeaways from Cabinet session as it advances reform agenda
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-09
A roadmap for reform and stability: Lebanon's new government prepares ministerial statement
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-09
A roadmap for reform and stability: Lebanon's new government prepares ministerial statement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Full control strategy: Israel's military campaign in Gaza fails to advance hostage deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Full control strategy: Israel's military campaign in Gaza fails to advance hostage deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Plans for border elections shift: Israeli strikes prefabricated homes in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Plans for border elections shift: Israeli strikes prefabricated homes in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-26
Deepening rifts cloud Israel’s leadership as divisions resurface over Lebanon war decisions — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-26
Deepening rifts cloud Israel’s leadership as divisions resurface over Lebanon war decisions — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-26
Hundreds injured: Massive explosion rocks Iranian port, drawing comparisons to Beirut blast
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-26
Hundreds injured: Massive explosion rocks Iranian port, drawing comparisons to Beirut blast
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-04-25
US lists demands at UN as Syria seeks sanctions relief
World News
2025-04-25
US lists demands at UN as Syria seeks sanctions relief
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-25
MSF: Israeli attacks in South Lebanon have devastating impact on civilians, medical aid
Lebanon News
2025-03-25
MSF: Israeli attacks in South Lebanon have devastating impact on civilians, medical aid
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-26
Deepening rifts cloud Israel’s leadership as divisions resurface over Lebanon war decisions — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-26
Deepening rifts cloud Israel’s leadership as divisions resurface over Lebanon war decisions — the details
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:33
Israeli strike hits Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
10:33
Israeli strike hits Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
10:12
Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
10:12
Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills
4
Lebanon News
12:54
Israel claims airstrike in Beirut targeted Hezbollah missile storage site
Lebanon News
12:54
Israel claims airstrike in Beirut targeted Hezbollah missile storage site
5
Lebanon News
09:08
Israeli army: Hezbollah militant killed in South Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
09:08
Israeli army: Hezbollah militant killed in South Lebanon strike
6
Lebanon News
04:02
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on Halta in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:02
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on Halta in South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
12:10
Lebanese President condemns repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:10
Lebanese President condemns repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Plans for border elections shift: Israeli strikes prefabricated homes in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Plans for border elections shift: Israeli strikes prefabricated homes in South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More