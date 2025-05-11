US commerce secretary says 'optimistic' on China trade talks

11-05-2025 | 09:37
US commerce secretary says 'optimistic' on China trade talks

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the United States was "optimistic" on talks with China aimed at de-escalating trade tensions sparked by President Donald Trump's tariffs, in comments aired Sunday.

Stating that both sides were "rooting" for the negotiators in Switzerland this weekend, Lutnick told CNN, "we're optimistic that things will work out well," and described the teams as hard at work on negotiations that are "really important" for both sides.

AFP
 

World News

United States

Howard Lutnick

China

Trade

Donald Trump

Tariffs

