Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis

In 2020, Hezbollah rejected a draft law to legalize cannabis, arguing that it offered no real economic benefit, contrary to popular belief, or that the frameworks the government intended to adopt were unclear and poorly defined on the ground.



In the group's view, this posed a risk of young Lebanese turning to unregulated and potentially harmful exploitation of the sector. Hezbollah lawmakers continue to hold this position.



Some observers, however, suggest that Hezbollah's opposition may be tied to concerns over potential social and economic changes that could lessen public dependence on the group and other political actors.



If cannabis cultivation were legalized and properly regulated, Lebanon could generate between $1 billion and $3 billion annually in state revenue, according to Agriculture Minister Nizar Hani.



That would amount to roughly one-quarter to one-half of the state's projected revenue for 2024. In that case, cannabis could become a major source of income, more effective than other alternatives that often result in higher taxes and fees for citizens without tangible returns.



With Lebanon facing a severe economic crisis, dwindling aid, and vanishing foreign investment, generating income from cannabis cultivation is no longer just a policy option—it is increasingly viewed as an economic necessity.



The cannabis issue has reemerged on the national agenda, with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam addressing it again after it stalled in 2020.



That year, Parliament passed a law legalizing cannabis cultivation for medical and industrial purposes. However, as is often the case, the law was left incomplete due to the cabinet's lack of implementing decrees to establish a regulatory authority.



If, as reports suggest, cannabis legalization in Lebanon is drawing near, this development could open the door to benefits for all—from the state, which would increase its revenues, to farmers and industrialists, and to social groups who would gain a legal alternative to illicit crop cultivation that offers them greater stability.