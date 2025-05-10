Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis

News Bulletin Reports
10-05-2025 | 13:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis

Report by Theresia Rahme, English Adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

In 2020, Hezbollah rejected a draft law to legalize cannabis, arguing that it offered no real economic benefit, contrary to popular belief, or that the frameworks the government intended to adopt were unclear and poorly defined on the ground. 

In the group's view, this posed a risk of young Lebanese turning to unregulated and potentially harmful exploitation of the sector. Hezbollah lawmakers continue to hold this position.

Some observers, however, suggest that Hezbollah's opposition may be tied to concerns over potential social and economic changes that could lessen public dependence on the group and other political actors.

If cannabis cultivation were legalized and properly regulated, Lebanon could generate between $1 billion and $3 billion annually in state revenue, according to Agriculture Minister Nizar Hani. 

That would amount to roughly one-quarter to one-half of the state's projected revenue for 2024. In that case, cannabis could become a major source of income, more effective than other alternatives that often result in higher taxes and fees for citizens without tangible returns.

With Lebanon facing a severe economic crisis, dwindling aid, and vanishing foreign investment, generating income from cannabis cultivation is no longer just a policy option—it is increasingly viewed as an economic necessity.

The cannabis issue has reemerged on the national agenda, with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam addressing it again after it stalled in 2020. 

That year, Parliament passed a law legalizing cannabis cultivation for medical and industrial purposes. However, as is often the case, the law was left incomplete due to the cabinet's lack of implementing decrees to establish a regulatory authority.

If, as reports suggest, cannabis legalization in Lebanon is drawing near, this development could open the door to benefits for all—from the state, which would increase its revenues, to farmers and industrialists, and to social groups who would gain a legal alternative to illicit crop cultivation that offers them greater stability.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Cannabis

Economy

Crisis

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
US envoy Morgan Ortagus eyes Beirut visit as fears grow over potential Israeli escalation — details unfold
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-24

Lebanese lira ranks as the world’s weakest currency amid deepening economic crisis — What’s driving its decline?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-06

Lebanon's prison crisis: 83% of detainees remain without trial amid worsening conditions

LBCI
World News
2025-03-20

EU leaders to stress defense, economic strength amid growing uncertainty

LBCI
World News
2025-03-30

Myanmar military still bombs towns amid earthquake crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Judicial reform in motion: Lebanon’s Cabinet approves long-stalled draft law to curb political interference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

US envoy Morgan Ortagus eyes Beirut visit as fears grow over potential Israeli escalation — details unfold

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

Path to Lebanon’s banking reform law remains slow and challenging — The details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-28

Death toll from Iran port blast rises to 46: State media

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-09

UN committee warns of 'another Nakba' in Palestinian territories

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

Path to Lebanon’s banking reform law remains slow and challenging — The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-02

Young man killed in hit-and-run in Lebanon's Faraya, security forces pursuing suspect

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Man in his thirties dies in paragliding accident over Jounieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

US envoy Morgan Ortagus eyes Beirut visit as fears grow over potential Israeli escalation — details unfold

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

81 municipalities win unopposed in North Lebanon and Akkar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis

LBCI
World News
08:08

Trump: I am pleased to announce that India, Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Judicial reform in motion: Lebanon’s Cabinet approves long-stalled draft law to curb political interference

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Tyre, South Lebanon: NNA

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More