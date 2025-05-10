News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Researcher Ossa Kbire
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
10-05-2025 | 13:20
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis
Report by Theresia Rahme, English Adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
In 2020, Hezbollah rejected a draft law to legalize cannabis, arguing that it offered no real economic benefit, contrary to popular belief, or that the frameworks the government intended to adopt were unclear and poorly defined on the ground.
In the group's view, this posed a risk of young Lebanese turning to unregulated and potentially harmful exploitation of the sector. Hezbollah lawmakers continue to hold this position.
Some observers, however, suggest that Hezbollah's opposition may be tied to concerns over potential social and economic changes that could lessen public dependence on the group and other political actors.
If cannabis cultivation were legalized and properly regulated, Lebanon could generate between $1 billion and $3 billion annually in state revenue, according to Agriculture Minister Nizar Hani.
That would amount to roughly one-quarter to one-half of the state's projected revenue for 2024. In that case, cannabis could become a major source of income, more effective than other alternatives that often result in higher taxes and fees for citizens without tangible returns.
With Lebanon facing a severe economic crisis, dwindling aid, and vanishing foreign investment, generating income from cannabis cultivation is no longer just a policy option—it is increasingly viewed as an economic necessity.
The cannabis issue has reemerged on the national agenda, with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam addressing it again after it stalled in 2020.
That year, Parliament passed a law legalizing cannabis cultivation for medical and industrial purposes. However, as is often the case, the law was left incomplete due to the cabinet's lack of implementing decrees to establish a regulatory authority.
If, as reports suggest, cannabis legalization in Lebanon is drawing near, this development could open the door to benefits for all—from the state, which would increase its revenues, to farmers and industrialists, and to social groups who would gain a legal alternative to illicit crop cultivation that offers them greater stability.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Cannabis
Economy
Crisis
Hezbollah
Next
US envoy Morgan Ortagus eyes Beirut visit as fears grow over potential Israeli escalation — details unfold
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-24
Lebanese lira ranks as the world’s weakest currency amid deepening economic crisis — What’s driving its decline?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-24
Lebanese lira ranks as the world’s weakest currency amid deepening economic crisis — What’s driving its decline?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-06
Lebanon's prison crisis: 83% of detainees remain without trial amid worsening conditions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-06
Lebanon's prison crisis: 83% of detainees remain without trial amid worsening conditions
0
World News
2025-03-20
EU leaders to stress defense, economic strength amid growing uncertainty
World News
2025-03-20
EU leaders to stress defense, economic strength amid growing uncertainty
0
World News
2025-03-30
Myanmar military still bombs towns amid earthquake crisis
World News
2025-03-30
Myanmar military still bombs towns amid earthquake crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Judicial reform in motion: Lebanon’s Cabinet approves long-stalled draft law to curb political interference
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Judicial reform in motion: Lebanon’s Cabinet approves long-stalled draft law to curb political interference
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
US envoy Morgan Ortagus eyes Beirut visit as fears grow over potential Israeli escalation — details unfold
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
US envoy Morgan Ortagus eyes Beirut visit as fears grow over potential Israeli escalation — details unfold
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
Path to Lebanon’s banking reform law remains slow and challenging — The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
Path to Lebanon’s banking reform law remains slow and challenging — The details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-04-28
Death toll from Iran port blast rises to 46: State media
Middle East News
2025-04-28
Death toll from Iran port blast rises to 46: State media
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-09
UN committee warns of 'another Nakba' in Palestinian territories
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-09
UN committee warns of 'another Nakba' in Palestinian territories
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
Path to Lebanon’s banking reform law remains slow and challenging — The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
Path to Lebanon’s banking reform law remains slow and challenging — The details
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-02
Young man killed in hit-and-run in Lebanon's Faraya, security forces pursuing suspect
Lebanon News
2025-02-02
Young man killed in hit-and-run in Lebanon's Faraya, security forces pursuing suspect
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:16
Man in his thirties dies in paragliding accident over Jounieh
Lebanon News
09:16
Man in his thirties dies in paragliding accident over Jounieh
2
Lebanon News
11:33
Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far
Lebanon News
11:33
Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
US envoy Morgan Ortagus eyes Beirut visit as fears grow over potential Israeli escalation — details unfold
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
US envoy Morgan Ortagus eyes Beirut visit as fears grow over potential Israeli escalation — details unfold
4
Lebanon News
05:35
81 municipalities win unopposed in North Lebanon and Akkar
Lebanon News
05:35
81 municipalities win unopposed in North Lebanon and Akkar
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis
6
World News
08:08
Trump: I am pleased to announce that India, Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire
World News
08:08
Trump: I am pleased to announce that India, Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Judicial reform in motion: Lebanon’s Cabinet approves long-stalled draft law to curb political interference
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Judicial reform in motion: Lebanon’s Cabinet approves long-stalled draft law to curb political interference
8
Lebanon News
09:09
Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Tyre, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
09:09
Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Tyre, South Lebanon: NNA
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More