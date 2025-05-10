US envoy Morgan Ortagus eyes Beirut visit as fears grow over potential Israeli escalation — details unfold

News Bulletin Reports
10-05-2025 | 12:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US envoy Morgan Ortagus eyes Beirut visit as fears grow over potential Israeli escalation — details unfold
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
US envoy Morgan Ortagus eyes Beirut visit as fears grow over potential Israeli escalation — details unfold

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

In her latest call with Lebanon’s president, U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus said she plans to return to Beirut to help defuse tensions by working with the ceasefire monitoring committee, now led by Michael Leeney.

Ortagus has not yet set a date for her visit, though she previously expressed interest in conducting shuttle diplomacy between Beirut and Tel Aviv in an effort to resolve outstanding issues.

Concerns, meanwhile, are mounting in Beirut over a potential escalation by Israel, following reports from informed sources pointing to increasingly aggressive Israeli intentions.

In response, Lebanese officials have urged the international community to pressure Tel Aviv to refrain from carrying out its threats.

According to information obtained by LBCI, Lebanon remains committed to implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, calling on Israel to cease hostilities, withdraw from the five hilltops it has occupied since November, and release Lebanese detainees—steps it says must precede discussions of Article 4 of the resolution. 

That article concerns the demarcation of the land border and resolving disputes over 13 points along the Blue Line.

From Tel Aviv's perspective, resolving these border disputes would strip Hezbollah of any justification for retaining its weapons. However, Lebanon refuses to discuss the fate of these points until Israel withdraws from the five hilltops. 

It does not object to forming technical committees to examine the disputed areas within the framework of the existing five-member committee, but only after the land is returned.

Lebanese officials say they have fulfilled their obligations, while Israel continues its violations and aggression. They are calling on the international community to rein in Israeli actions and reaffirm their commitment to pursuing all necessary measures to implement Resolution 1701.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

United States

Israel

Morgan Ortagus

Resolution 1701

Blue Line

LBCI Next
Judicial reform in motion: Lebanon’s Cabinet approves long-stalled draft law to curb political interference
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-06

Reforms and state control over weapons: Key focuses of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Lebanon visit — details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-25

US envoy Morgan Ortagus says banking secrecy reform a step forward for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus says Lebanon needs 'bold' leadership to move forward

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Judicial reform in motion: Lebanon’s Cabinet approves long-stalled draft law to curb political interference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

Path to Lebanon’s banking reform law remains slow and challenging — The details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-28

Death toll from Iran port blast rises to 46: State media

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-09

UN committee warns of 'another Nakba' in Palestinian territories

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

Path to Lebanon’s banking reform law remains slow and challenging — The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-02

Young man killed in hit-and-run in Lebanon's Faraya, security forces pursuing suspect

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Man in his thirties dies in paragliding accident over Jounieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

US envoy Morgan Ortagus eyes Beirut visit as fears grow over potential Israeli escalation — details unfold

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

81 municipalities win unopposed in North Lebanon and Akkar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis

LBCI
World News
08:08

Trump: I am pleased to announce that India, Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Judicial reform in motion: Lebanon’s Cabinet approves long-stalled draft law to curb political interference

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Tyre, South Lebanon: NNA

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More