News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Researcher Ossa Kbire
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US envoy Morgan Ortagus eyes Beirut visit as fears grow over potential Israeli escalation — details unfold
News Bulletin Reports
10-05-2025 | 12:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US envoy Morgan Ortagus eyes Beirut visit as fears grow over potential Israeli escalation — details unfold
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
In her latest call with Lebanon’s president, U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus said she plans to return to Beirut to help defuse tensions by working with the ceasefire monitoring committee, now led by Michael Leeney.
Ortagus has not yet set a date for her visit, though she previously expressed interest in conducting shuttle diplomacy between Beirut and Tel Aviv in an effort to resolve outstanding issues.
Concerns, meanwhile, are mounting in Beirut over a potential escalation by Israel, following reports from informed sources pointing to increasingly aggressive Israeli intentions.
In response, Lebanese officials have urged the international community to pressure Tel Aviv to refrain from carrying out its threats.
According to information obtained by LBCI, Lebanon remains committed to implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, calling on Israel to cease hostilities, withdraw from the five hilltops it has occupied since November, and release Lebanese detainees—steps it says must precede discussions of Article 4 of the resolution.
That article concerns the demarcation of the land border and resolving disputes over 13 points along the Blue Line.
From Tel Aviv's perspective, resolving these border disputes would strip Hezbollah of any justification for retaining its weapons. However, Lebanon refuses to discuss the fate of these points until Israel withdraws from the five hilltops.
It does not object to forming technical committees to examine the disputed areas within the framework of the existing five-member committee, but only after the land is returned.
Lebanese officials say they have fulfilled their obligations, while Israel continues its violations and aggression. They are calling on the international community to rein in Israeli actions and reaffirm their commitment to pursuing all necessary measures to implement Resolution 1701.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
United States
Israel
Morgan Ortagus
Resolution 1701
Blue Line
Next
Judicial reform in motion: Lebanon’s Cabinet approves long-stalled draft law to curb political interference
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-06
Reforms and state control over weapons: Key focuses of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Lebanon visit — details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-06
Reforms and state control over weapons: Key focuses of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Lebanon visit — details
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-25
US envoy Morgan Ortagus says banking secrecy reform a step forward for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-04-25
US envoy Morgan Ortagus says banking secrecy reform a step forward for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus says Lebanon needs 'bold' leadership to move forward
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus says Lebanon needs 'bold' leadership to move forward
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Judicial reform in motion: Lebanon’s Cabinet approves long-stalled draft law to curb political interference
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Judicial reform in motion: Lebanon’s Cabinet approves long-stalled draft law to curb political interference
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
Path to Lebanon’s banking reform law remains slow and challenging — The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
Path to Lebanon’s banking reform law remains slow and challenging — The details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-04-28
Death toll from Iran port blast rises to 46: State media
Middle East News
2025-04-28
Death toll from Iran port blast rises to 46: State media
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-09
UN committee warns of 'another Nakba' in Palestinian territories
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-09
UN committee warns of 'another Nakba' in Palestinian territories
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
Path to Lebanon’s banking reform law remains slow and challenging — The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
Path to Lebanon’s banking reform law remains slow and challenging — The details
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-02
Young man killed in hit-and-run in Lebanon's Faraya, security forces pursuing suspect
Lebanon News
2025-02-02
Young man killed in hit-and-run in Lebanon's Faraya, security forces pursuing suspect
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:16
Man in his thirties dies in paragliding accident over Jounieh
Lebanon News
09:16
Man in his thirties dies in paragliding accident over Jounieh
2
Lebanon News
11:33
Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far
Lebanon News
11:33
Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
US envoy Morgan Ortagus eyes Beirut visit as fears grow over potential Israeli escalation — details unfold
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
US envoy Morgan Ortagus eyes Beirut visit as fears grow over potential Israeli escalation — details unfold
4
Lebanon News
05:35
81 municipalities win unopposed in North Lebanon and Akkar
Lebanon News
05:35
81 municipalities win unopposed in North Lebanon and Akkar
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis
6
World News
08:08
Trump: I am pleased to announce that India, Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire
World News
08:08
Trump: I am pleased to announce that India, Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Judicial reform in motion: Lebanon’s Cabinet approves long-stalled draft law to curb political interference
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Judicial reform in motion: Lebanon’s Cabinet approves long-stalled draft law to curb political interference
8
Lebanon News
09:09
Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Tyre, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
09:09
Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Tyre, South Lebanon: NNA
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More