US envoy Morgan Ortagus eyes Beirut visit as fears grow over potential Israeli escalation — details unfold

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



In her latest call with Lebanon’s president, U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus said she plans to return to Beirut to help defuse tensions by working with the ceasefire monitoring committee, now led by Michael Leeney.



Ortagus has not yet set a date for her visit, though she previously expressed interest in conducting shuttle diplomacy between Beirut and Tel Aviv in an effort to resolve outstanding issues.



Concerns, meanwhile, are mounting in Beirut over a potential escalation by Israel, following reports from informed sources pointing to increasingly aggressive Israeli intentions.



In response, Lebanese officials have urged the international community to pressure Tel Aviv to refrain from carrying out its threats.



According to information obtained by LBCI, Lebanon remains committed to implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, calling on Israel to cease hostilities, withdraw from the five hilltops it has occupied since November, and release Lebanese detainees—steps it says must precede discussions of Article 4 of the resolution.



That article concerns the demarcation of the land border and resolving disputes over 13 points along the Blue Line.



From Tel Aviv's perspective, resolving these border disputes would strip Hezbollah of any justification for retaining its weapons. However, Lebanon refuses to discuss the fate of these points until Israel withdraws from the five hilltops.



It does not object to forming technical committees to examine the disputed areas within the framework of the existing five-member committee, but only after the land is returned.



Lebanese officials say they have fulfilled their obligations, while Israel continues its violations and aggression. They are calling on the international community to rein in Israeli actions and reaffirm their commitment to pursuing all necessary measures to implement Resolution 1701.