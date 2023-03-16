Khoury to LBCI: Capital control law should have been implemented since beginning of crisis

Lebanon News
2023-03-16 | 08:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Khoury to LBCI: Capital control law should have been implemented since beginning of crisis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Khoury to LBCI: Capital control law should have been implemented since beginning of crisis

Former Economy Minister Raed Khoury pointed out on Thursday that the capital control law should have been implemented since the beginning of the crisis, saying "nothing was done to protect people's deposits."

During an interview on "Nharkom Said" TV show on LBCI, Khoury considered that the difference between the public and private sectors in Lebanon is very significant compared to those abroad, with the private sector being much stronger. He then indicated that if the latter manages the country politically, Lebanon would become much better than it is now.

"The political class is not accustomed to working with the economy but to benefiting from the private sector," he indicated.

Moreover, he called for an economic plan to be enacted by the state, provided that it should take it seriously. 

He also mentioned that the partnership between the private and public sectors should be implemented to help the country get out of its ongoing crises.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese

Capital Control

Law

Crisis

LBCI Next
Lebanon’s empty schools bode long-term damage from crisis
Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-03

Lebanese artist depicts vivid art mirroring Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:48

Lebanon’s empty schools bode long-term damage from crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-15

Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-14

Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:52

Wronecka calls for sustainable solutions to be dependent on Lebanese leaders

LBCI
Variety
12:09

Lebanon hosts 98 protected areas, representing more than 20% of its area

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:05

Lebanese Army thwarts ISIS plot, arrests two Brothers linked to the group

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut

LBCI
Middle East
2022-12-14

Iraq's military: 3 killed in explosion north of Baghdad

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-14

Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13

French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:58

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president

LBCI
Middle East
06:53

Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati

LBCI
Variety
10:58

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app