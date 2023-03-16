News
Khoury to LBCI: Capital control law should have been implemented since beginning of crisis
Lebanon News
2023-03-16 | 08:50
Khoury to LBCI: Capital control law should have been implemented since beginning of crisis
Former Economy Minister Raed Khoury pointed out on Thursday that the capital control law should have been implemented since the beginning of the crisis, saying "nothing was done to protect people's deposits."
During an interview on "Nharkom Said" TV show on LBCI, Khoury considered that the difference between the public and private sectors in Lebanon is very significant compared to those abroad, with the private sector being much stronger. He then indicated that if the latter manages the country politically, Lebanon would become much better than it is now.
"The political class is not accustomed to working with the economy but to benefiting from the private sector," he indicated.
Moreover, he called for an economic plan to be enacted by the state, provided that it should take it seriously.
He also mentioned that the partnership between the private and public sectors should be implemented to help the country get out of its ongoing crises.
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store