Multiple blasts heard in and around Tehran, Iran

13-06-2025 | 12:17
LBCI
Multiple blasts heard in and around Tehran, Iran
Multiple blasts heard in and around Tehran, Iran

Several explosions were heard in Tehran and surrounding areas Friday evening, Iranian state media reported, more than 12 hours after a massive wave of Israeli attacks on the country.

"There were reports of explosions heard in the west of Tehran province," in the cities of Shahriar and Malard and around the neighborhood of Chitgar in Tehran city, state news agency IRNA reported, while Mehr agency reported a blast in Pakdasht southeast of the capital.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Blasts

Tehran

Iran

Iran armed forces chief of staff Mohammad Bagheri killed in Israel attack: state TV
Iran says has 'legitimate right' to respond to Israel attacks
