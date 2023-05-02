TotalEnergies selects Block 9 drilling rig

Lebanon News
2023-05-02 | 06:32
High views
TotalEnergies selects Block 9 drilling rig
0min
TotalEnergies selects Block 9 drilling rig

TotalEnergies has selected the Block 9 drilling rig according to the announced schedule. 

TotalEnergies, in conjunction with its partners Eni and QatarEnergy, has signed a firm contract with Transocean to use the rig that will drill an exploration well on Block 9 off the coast of Lebanon as soon as possible in 2023. 

With the arrival of the teams, this is a major new step in preparing for operations. The "Transocean Barents" drilling rig will sail towards Lebanon upon the end of its current operations in the British North Sea.
 

Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president
Abou Faour to LBCI: We have not been informed of any new position from KSA on presidential election
