TotalEnergies selects Block 9 drilling rig

TotalEnergies has selected the Block 9 drilling rig according to the announced schedule.



TotalEnergies, in conjunction with its partners Eni and QatarEnergy, has signed a firm contract with Transocean to use the rig that will drill an exploration well on Block 9 off the coast of Lebanon as soon as possible in 2023.



With the arrival of the teams, this is a major new step in preparing for operations. The "Transocean Barents" drilling rig will sail towards Lebanon upon the end of its current operations in the British North Sea.