News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Masar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Mystery surrounds Israeli raid in Lebanon's Nabi Chit as army searches for missing pilot Ron Arad
Lebanon News
07-03-2026 | 02:40
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Mystery surrounds Israeli raid in Lebanon's Nabi Chit as army searches for missing pilot Ron Arad
Conflicting reports have emerged about a nighttime Israeli military operation in the eastern Lebanese town of Nabi Chit, near the town's cemetery, amid claims that the objective may have been to retrieve the remains of missing Israeli pilot Ron Arad.
The reported incursion has drawn attention to one of the most enduring mysteries in the history of the Israeli Air Force.
According to information circulating on Friday, Israeli forces may have taken with them a Lebanese General Security officer who had previously been abducted, bringing him to cemeteries in Nabi Chit in the Bekaa Valley to guide them to what they believed could be the burial site of Arad.
Arad, born in 1958, disappeared in Lebanon in 1986 after his aircraft went down during a military mission carried out by the Israeli Air Force over the southern Lebanese city of Sidon. His fate remains one of the most mysterious cases in Israeli military history.
On October 16, 1986, Arad took part in an airstrike targeting a site in Sidon. During the mission, a technical malfunction led to an explosion near the aircraft, causing it to crash. Arad and the pilot, Yishai Aviram, managed to eject by parachute. Israeli forces later rescued Aviram, but Arad was captured inside Lebanese territory.
According to Israeli accounts, members of the Amal Movement detained Arad before he was later handed over to Amal's security official, Mustafa Dirani. From that point onward, his trail disappeared, and conflicting narratives emerged about what ultimately happened to him.
Over the decades, Israel has conducted several intelligence investigations and operations to determine Arad's fate. In 1994, Israeli forces abducted Dirani from Lebanon for interrogation about the case, but the questioning failed to produce conclusive information.
Israeli intelligence assessments have suggested that Arad may have died in the late 1980s, while other reports indicate he may have remained alive for several years before later dying. However, Israel still officially considers him missing due to the lack of definitive evidence.
Nearly four decades after his disappearance, the case remains one of the most sensitive files in Israel, with successive governments continuing efforts to uncover information about his fate or the location of his burial.
In this context, Israel's public broadcaster Kan (Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation) cited sources as saying that the Israeli army carried out operations inside Lebanese territory overnight in an attempt to locate Arad's body.
Lebanon News
Mystery
Israel
Raid
Lebanon
Nabi Chit
Army
Pilot
Ron Arad
Next
LBCI sources: Three Lebanese soldiers killed in Israeli strikes on Nabi Chit in Bekaa
Macron calls Lebanon’s president to discuss efforts to curb escalation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:37
Israel's Adraee says no injuries, no evidence found in search for missing pilot Ron Arad in Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:37
Israel's Adraee says no injuries, no evidence found in search for missing pilot Ron Arad in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
03:03
Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon's Nabi Chit town rises to 16
Lebanon News
03:03
Death toll from Israeli strikes on Lebanon's Nabi Chit town rises to 16
0
Lebanon News
05:46
Witnesses detail Israeli airborne operation in Nabi Chit in eastern Lebanon: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46
Witnesses detail Israeli airborne operation in Nabi Chit in eastern Lebanon: Sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
02:47
LBCI sources: Three Lebanese soldiers killed in Israeli strikes on Nabi Chit in Bekaa
Lebanon News
02:47
LBCI sources: Three Lebanese soldiers killed in Israeli strikes on Nabi Chit in Bekaa
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:24
Lebanese envoy in Washington seeking diplomatic exit to stop war: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
09:24
Lebanese envoy in Washington seeking diplomatic exit to stop war: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
08:41
Lebanon says 294 killed, 1,023 injured in Israeli attacks since March 2
Lebanon News
08:41
Lebanon says 294 killed, 1,023 injured in Israeli attacks since March 2
0
Lebanon News
07:50
Spain's King, Macron express support for Lebanon in calls with President Aoun
Lebanon News
07:50
Spain's King, Macron express support for Lebanon in calls with President Aoun
0
Lebanon News
07:47
Israeli strike on town in east Lebanon kills six, including four children
Lebanon News
07:47
Israeli strike on town in east Lebanon kills six, including four children
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
15:16
Explosion heard in Iraq's Erbil, smoke seen rising from hotel: AFP
Middle East News
15:16
Explosion heard in Iraq's Erbil, smoke seen rising from hotel: AFP
0
World News
04:58
Putin calls for immediate halt to Iran conflict
World News
04:58
Putin calls for immediate halt to Iran conflict
0
World News
08:31
Turkey considering deployment of F-16s to Cyprus: Reuters
World News
08:31
Turkey considering deployment of F-16s to Cyprus: Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
UN demands prompt probe into Israeli strikes on Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
UN demands prompt probe into Israeli strikes on Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Beirut under pressure: Israeli conditions escalate as Lebanon searches for a diplomatic way out
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Beirut under pressure: Israeli conditions escalate as Lebanon searches for a diplomatic way out
2
Lebanon News
02:40
Mystery surrounds Israeli raid in Lebanon's Nabi Chit as army searches for missing pilot Ron Arad
Lebanon News
02:40
Mystery surrounds Israeli raid in Lebanon's Nabi Chit as army searches for missing pilot Ron Arad
3
Lebanon News
13:11
Lebanon’s president calls for international intervention to halt Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
13:11
Lebanon’s president calls for international intervention to halt Israeli attacks
4
Lebanon News
13:50
Macron calls Lebanon’s president to discuss efforts to curb escalation
Lebanon News
13:50
Macron calls Lebanon’s president to discuss efforts to curb escalation
5
Lebanon News
13:03
UN Ghanaian peacekeepers wounded after position hit in South Lebanon: State media
Lebanon News
13:03
UN Ghanaian peacekeepers wounded after position hit in South Lebanon: State media
6
Lebanon News
13:36
Syria’s president calls Nawaf Salam, expresses solidarity with Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:36
Syria’s president calls Nawaf Salam, expresses solidarity with Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
06:18
Israeli defense minister warns Lebanon's President: Act now before Israel acts on a larger scale
Lebanon News
06:18
Israeli defense minister warns Lebanon's President: Act now before Israel acts on a larger scale
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Regional spillover: Israel braces for wider regional war across four fronts
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Regional spillover: Israel braces for wider regional war across four fronts
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More