Over 150 Iranian nationals leave Lebanon including diplomats: Reuters
Lebanon News
07-03-2026 | 13:23
Over 150 Iranian nationals leave Lebanon including diplomats: Reuters
More than 150 Iranian nationals, including diplomats and their families, left Lebanon on Saturday, a senior Lebanese security source told Reuters, after an Israeli military spokesperson threatened "representatives" of Iran in Lebanon.
The security source said they were being flown to Russia on a Russian plane, and that another 20 Iranians had left on Friday following the start of a new war between Hezbollah and Israel. An Israeli military spokesperson on Tuesday told representatives of the Iranian government "still in Lebanon to leave immediately before they are targeted."
Reuters
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Iran
Nationals
Diplomats
Israel
