Over 150 Iranian nationals leave Lebanon including diplomats: Reuters

07-03-2026 | 13:23
Over 150 Iranian nationals leave Lebanon including diplomats: Reuters
0min
Over 150 Iranian nationals leave Lebanon including diplomats: Reuters

More than 150 Iranian nationals, including diplomats and their families, ‌left Lebanon on Saturday, a senior Lebanese security source told Reuters, after an Israeli military ⁠spokesperson threatened "representatives" of Iran in Lebanon.

The security source said they were being flown to Russia on a Russian plane, and that another 20 Iranians had left ‌on ⁠Friday following the start of a new war between Hezbollah ⁠and Israel. An Israeli military spokesperson on Tuesday told representatives ⁠of the Iranian government "still in Lebanon to ⁠leave immediately before they are targeted."

Reuters

