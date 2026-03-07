Over 150 Iranian nationals leave Lebanon including diplomats: Reuters

More than 150 Iranian nationals, including diplomats and their families, ‌left Lebanon on Saturday, a senior Lebanese security source told Reuters, after an Israeli military ⁠spokesperson threatened "representatives" of Iran in Lebanon.



The security source said they were being flown to Russia on a Russian plane, and that another 20 Iranians had left ‌on ⁠Friday following the start of a new war between Hezbollah ⁠and Israel. An Israeli military spokesperson on Tuesday told representatives ⁠of the Iranian government "still in Lebanon to ⁠leave immediately before they are targeted."



Reuters