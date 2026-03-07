Israeli defense minister warns Lebanon's President: Act now before Israel acts on a larger scale

Lebanon News
07-03-2026 | 06:18
High views
Israeli defense minister warns Lebanon&#39;s President: Act now before Israel acts on a larger scale
Israeli defense minister warns Lebanon's President: Act now before Israel acts on a larger scale

Israel Katz issued a warning to President Joseph Aoun, urging the Lebanese government to move against Hezbollah or face broader Israeli action.

Katz said Lebanon and its government had committed to implementing the agreement that includes disarming Hezbollah, but had failed to do so.

"Lebanon is not the United Nations," Katz said. "You and your government committed to implementing the agreement and disarming Hezbollah, and this has not happened."

He warned that Israel would not allow attacks against its towns or soldiers and said that if the situation escalated into a direct confrontation, Lebanon and its government would bear the consequences.

"We will not allow Hezbollah to operate from Lebanese territory and infrastructure to harm our civilians and soldiers," Katz said. "If you do not enforce this, and the choice becomes between protecting our citizens and soldiers or protecting the Lebanese state, we will choose to defend our citizens and soldiers, and Lebanon and its government will pay a very heavy price."

Katz also warned that the current trajectory could lead to further destruction in Lebanon, referring to late Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and current leader Naim Qassem.

"If Hassan Nasrallah destroyed Lebanon, Naim Qassem will also destroy it if this situation continues," he noted.

Katz indicated that Israel has no territorial ambitions in Lebanon but would not allow a return to what he described as years in which attacks were launched from Lebanese territory toward Israel.

"We will not allow this reality to return," he said. "Therefore, we warn you: act now before we act on a larger scale."

