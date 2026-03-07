Witnesses detail Israeli airborne operation in Nabi Chit in eastern Lebanon: Sources to LBCI

Witnesses provided LBCI with details about an Israeli airborne operation that took place in the area of Nabi Chit in eastern Lebanon, saying the mission began around 6 p.m. in the Shaara area near the Syrian border.



According to the information obtained by LBCI, four helicopters carried out the operation, deploying a military unit that later used two ambulances along with two white civilian vehicles and Hummer-type vehicles resembling those used by the Lebanese Army. The distance between the landing site and the cemetery believed to be the target of the operation is about 11 kilometers.



The Lebanese Army reportedly detected the landing through a surveillance camera installed on one of its observation towers in the area.



However, the movement initially caused confusion among soldiers, who believed Syrian forces might be operating nearby, particularly as a Lebanese Army helicopter was at the same time transporting a wounded soldier, identified as Ziad Hojeiri.



Sources also told LBCI that the Lebanese Army fired illumination flares over the landing area, rather than over the cemetery toward which the Israeli commando unit was moving.



After the helicopters departed and their sound was heard leaving the area, several residents, including off-duty soldiers, fired shots into the air. Israeli drones subsequently pursued them, resulting in several fatalities.



According to the sources, there were no clashes with the Lebanese Army or with Hezbollah fighters. Israeli airstrikes later targeted the entrances of the town of Nabi Chit to secure the withdrawal of the commando unit.



The outcome of the operation remains unclear, as it is not yet known whether the Israeli force managed to find any remains. The operation reportedly ended around 9:30 a.m.