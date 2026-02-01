Russian strike on Ukraine maternity hospital wounds six: Governor

01-02-2026 | 06:27
Russian strike on Ukraine maternity hospital wounds six: Governor
Russian strike on Ukraine maternity hospital wounds six: Governor

A Russian strike on a maternity hospital in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Sunday injured at least six people, the region's governor said.

"Russians have struck a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia," Ivan Fedorov said in a post on Telegram. "The number of victims has already increased to six people," he added later.

AFP

