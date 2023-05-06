Bukhari after meeting Jumblatt: Sustainable solutions come from within Lebanon, not from outside

Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, discussed on Saturday the general situation with the head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, in Clemenceau.

The meeting was also attended by head of the Democratic Gathering bloc, MP Taymour Jumblatt, and MP Wael Aobu Faour.



"We have always emphasized that sustainable solutions come from within Lebanon, not from outside," Bukhari said before leaving.