An extremist jihadi group has claimed responsibility for the deadly suicide bombing that targeted Mar Elias Church in Damascus.



In a statement, Saraya Ansar al-Sunna said the “martyrdom-seeker” Muhammad Zein al-Abidin Abu Othman carried out the attack.



The group said the operation came “after provocations” by Damascus Christians “against the call and the people of the faith.”



Saraya Ansar al-Sunna, which was founded shortly after the overthrow of the previous regime in December, was rejected as false reports published by the media affiliated with the Golani government.



The group warned that its fighters, including suicide and infiltration operatives, remain “fully prepared in number and readiness.”



The Islamic State group has not claimed responsibility for the attack.



AFP