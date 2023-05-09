News
Elias Bou Saab meets Walid Jumblatt to stress need for dialogue
Lebanon News
2023-05-09 | 07:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Elias Bou Saab meets Walid Jumblatt to stress need for dialogue
The Lebanese Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Elias Bou Saab, visited the head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, in Clemenceau, in the presence of MP Hadi Abu Al-Hassan, who confirmed, after the meeting, that "there is no alternative to dialogue, and it is not permissible to waste time."
He said, "We face major challenges, as the country is sinking and disintegrating, and we have to go with a realistic agenda and agree on a president for the republic."
He added, "There is a group that feels challenged, and what is required is that we take a step back to meet and get out of the intractable crisis."
In turn, Bou Saab said: "We agreed on the need to organize the next stage and work to gather common denominators and build bridges."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Dialogue
Deputy Speaker
Parliament
Elias Bou Saab
Progressive Socialist Party
Walid Jumblatt
Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
Lebanon News
Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president
Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president
Middle East
Iranian-Saudi dialogue has positive effects on the region, Lebanon: Abdollahian
Iranian-Saudi dialogue has positive effects on the region, Lebanon: Abdollahian
Press Highlights
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
Lebanon News
Lebanon at risk, free dialogue needed for survival, says FPM Leader Bassil
Lebanon at risk, free dialogue needed for survival, says FPM Leader Bassil
Lebanon News
Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights
Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights
Lebanon News
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
Lebanon News
Berri sticks to his position: Bou Saab says from Ain El-Tineh
Berri sticks to his position: Bou Saab says from Ain El-Tineh
Lebanon News
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
Lebanon News
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
Middle East
12 years later: Syria rejoins Arab League - A breakdown of the decisions and details
12 years later: Syria rejoins Arab League - A breakdown of the decisions and details
Sports
Pele's hospitalization to continue over the holidays
Pele's hospitalization to continue over the holidays
World
US court decision paves way for depositor case against Lebanese bank
US court decision paves way for depositor case against Lebanese bank
Variety
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
News Bulletin Reports
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
Lebanon News
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Lebanon News
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon Economy
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
News Bulletin Reports
Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees
Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees
Lebanon News
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
Middle East
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three Islamic Jihad leaders
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three Islamic Jihad leaders
Lebanon News
Lebanon's Environment Minister stresses necessity of investing in green economy
Lebanon's Environment Minister stresses necessity of investing in green economy
Lebanon News
PM Mikati addresses refugee crisis and central bank governance in ministerial consultation
PM Mikati addresses refugee crisis and central bank governance in ministerial consultation
Lebanon News
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
Lebanon News
Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast
Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast
