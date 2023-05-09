Elias Bou Saab meets Walid Jumblatt to stress need for dialogue

Lebanon News
2023-05-09 | 07:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Elias Bou Saab meets Walid Jumblatt to stress need for dialogue
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Elias Bou Saab meets Walid Jumblatt to stress need for dialogue

The Lebanese Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Elias Bou Saab, visited the head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, in Clemenceau, in the presence of MP Hadi Abu Al-Hassan, who confirmed, after the meeting, that "there is no alternative to dialogue, and it is not permissible to waste time."

He said, "We face major challenges, as the country is sinking and disintegrating, and we have to go with a realistic agenda and agree on a president for the republic."

He added, "There is a group that feels challenged, and what is required is that we take a step back to meet and get out of the intractable crisis." 

In turn, Bou Saab said: "We agreed on the need to organize the next stage and work to gather common denominators and build bridges."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Dialogue

Deputy Speaker

Parliament

Elias Bou Saab

Progressive Socialist Party

Walid Jumblatt

LBCI Next
Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-02

Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-28

Iranian-Saudi dialogue has positive effects on the region, Lebanon: Abdollahian

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-11

Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-26

Lebanon at risk, free dialogue needed for survival, says FPM Leader Bassil

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:21

Berri sticks to his position: Bou Saab says from Ain El-Tineh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-07

12 years later: Syria rejoins Arab League - A breakdown of the decisions and details

LBCI
Sports
2022-12-22

Pele's hospitalization to continue over the holidays

LBCI
World
2022-12-17

US court decision paves way for depositor case against Lebanese bank

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
01:23

Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
02:33

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three Islamic Jihad leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Lebanon's Environment Minister stresses necessity of investing in green economy

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

PM Mikati addresses refugee crisis and central bank governance in ministerial consultation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:25

Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app