Elias Bou Saab meets Walid Jumblatt to stress need for dialogue

The Lebanese Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Elias Bou Saab, visited the head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, in Clemenceau, in the presence of MP Hadi Abu Al-Hassan, who confirmed, after the meeting, that "there is no alternative to dialogue, and it is not permissible to waste time."



He said, "We face major challenges, as the country is sinking and disintegrating, and we have to go with a realistic agenda and agree on a president for the republic."



He added, "There is a group that feels challenged, and what is required is that we take a step back to meet and get out of the intractable crisis."



In turn, Bou Saab said: "We agreed on the need to organize the next stage and work to gather common denominators and build bridges."