President Aoun vows reforms as Arab Fund resumes development support for Lebanon

President Joseph Aoun affirmed that Lebanon's difficult circumstances are now behind it, and the country is looking ahead to the coming days with great optimism.



During a meeting with the President of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, Bader Mohammed Al-Saad, Aoun said: “We are determined to rebuild the state based on new foundations, foremost among them economic and financial reforms. We are relying on good governance and providing the necessary facilities for financial funds to support development projects.”



For his part, Al-Saad stated that his visit to Lebanon was to reactivate development efforts funded by the Arab Fund, which had been suspended for years. He confirmed the Fund’s commitment to implementing the loans previously granted to Lebanon.