20 organizations demand Lebanon to halt 'summary' deportation of Syrian refugees

2023-05-11 | 10:24
20 organizations demand Lebanon to halt &#39;summary&#39; deportation of Syrian refugees
2min
20 organizations demand Lebanon to halt 'summary' deportation of Syrian refugees

A group of 20 national and international organizations urged Lebanon to halt summary deportations of Syrian refugees to Syria, which are "in breach of the principle of non-refoulment."  

This statement comes after the Lebanese Armed Forces summarily deported hundreds of Syrians to Syria, "where they are at risk of persecution or torture," according to a group of 20 national and international organizations, as the deportations come amid a surge in "anti-refugee rhetoric in Lebanon" and other measures to pressure refugees to return. 

Based on the organizations, since April, the Lebanese Armed Forces have been carrying "discriminatory raids" on Syrian refugees' houses across Lebanon, and many of those returned are registered or known to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).  

Deportees have told Amnesty International that they were not given the opportunity to speak with a lawyer or UNHCR and that they were not provided the right to challenge the deportation and argue the case for protection. 

"The Lebanese authorities have deliberately mismanaged the country's economic crisis, impoverishing millions and denying them their basic rights. But instead of adopting much-needed reforms, they have instead resorted to scapegoating refugees for their own failures," said the organizations. 

Additionally, interviewees, including refugees registered with UNHCR, told organizations that the Lebanese Army drove the deportees to the border and handed them to the Syrian authorities, and some were arrested or disappeared upon their return. 

According to the 20 organizations, the deportations were accompanied by measures to coerce Syrian refugees to return to Syria.  

"The rise in anti-refugee rhetoric, much of which is based on misinformation, is contributing to violence and discrimination against refugees. Media outlets and political figures should be protecting the rights of everyone in Lebanon, including refugees, not inciting violence against them," the organizations said.
 
According to them, since Lebanon is a party to the Convention Against Torture, the country is obligated not to return or extradite anyone in danger. 

It is also bound by international law principle of nonrefoulement not to return people to a place where they would be at risk of persecution or human rights violations. 

Further, under Lebanese law, deportation orders can be issued by a judicial authority or by a decision of the General Director of the General Security in exceptional cases and on an individual assessment. 

They also called the international community to fulfill its obligations by stepping up its assistance to help Lebanon cope with an estimated 1.5 million refugees.

