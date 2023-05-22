A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected

Jean Abboud, the President of the Association of Travel and Tourism Agents in Lebanon, confirmed that "2023 is witnessing a significant positive push in terms of the number of visitors to Lebanon, as the indicators suggest that 2023 will be better than 2022 regarding the tourism sector."



"Preliminary estimations indicate the arrival of more than 1.5 million tourists to Lebanon during the summer, compared to approximately 1.2 million tourists received last year," he highlighted.



On Monday, Abboud indicated in a statement, "all indicators confirm that Lebanon is heading towards an extremely promising summer. There are many flight reservations to Lebanon from all locations. This year is also characterized by significant bookings, especially after Middle East Airlines opened the Beirut-Madrid route, as many Lebanese are coming from Brazil, South America, and Canada, and Lebanese working in Africa and the Gulf will be taking this route."



In addition, he considered that "what distinguishes this season is the increase in the percentage of tourists from Arab and European countries, Lebanese expatriates coming from very far continents."



However, he pointed out that "there are currently about 55 operating airlines at Beirut Airport, and the increase of bookings indicates the possibility of this number increasing to 66 airlines."



Abboud expected the number of arrivals at Beirut Airport to be very high, noting that based on airline bookings and schedules, it is clear that there is a rate of occupancy in airlines coming to Lebanon ranging between 85% and 90%, and these rates will certainly reach 100% in the coming period.