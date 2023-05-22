A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected

Lebanon News
2023-05-22 | 10:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected

Jean Abboud, the President of the Association of Travel and Tourism Agents in Lebanon, confirmed that "2023 is witnessing a significant positive push in terms of the number of visitors to Lebanon, as the indicators suggest that 2023 will be better than 2022 regarding the tourism sector."

"Preliminary estimations indicate the arrival of more than 1.5 million tourists to Lebanon during the summer, compared to approximately 1.2 million tourists received last year," he highlighted.

On Monday, Abboud indicated in a statement, "all indicators confirm that Lebanon is heading towards an extremely promising summer. There are many flight reservations to Lebanon from all locations. This year is also characterized by significant bookings, especially after Middle East Airlines opened the Beirut-Madrid route, as many Lebanese are coming from Brazil, South America, and Canada, and Lebanese working in Africa and the Gulf will be taking this route."

In addition, he considered that "what distinguishes this season is the increase in the percentage of tourists from Arab and European countries, Lebanese expatriates coming from very far continents."

However, he pointed out that "there are currently about 55 operating airlines at Beirut Airport, and the increase of bookings indicates the possibility of this number increasing to 66 airlines."

Abboud expected the number of arrivals at Beirut Airport to be very high, noting that based on airline bookings and schedules, it is clear that there is a rate of occupancy in airlines coming to Lebanon ranging between 85% and 90%, and these rates will certainly reach 100% in the coming period.

Lebanon News

Variety

Promising

Summer

Season

Lebanon

Millions

Tourists

Expected

LBCI Next
France launches third phase of its initiative
Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-09

Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-24

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-19

Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report

LBCI
Variety
08:37

EU, US data transfer pact expected by summer, EU Commission says after Meta fine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:36

Consultative meeting at Grand Serail to issue a recommendation on Central Bank Governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:54

Depositors pay the price: Examining losses amid Lebanon's loan repayment chaos

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

MP Sami Gemayel introduces proposed law to amend Central Bank Governor's term

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:27

MP Talouzian responds to Daraj Media's questions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-22

Scotland's SNP appoints Stuart McDonald as new treasurer

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-12

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza continue as hopes for a cease-fire grow

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2022-12-27

TMC: 5 injured in 4 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

LBCI
Sports
06:04

Infantino offers support to Vinicius Jr after racism row

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

MP Sami Gemayel introduces proposed law to amend Central Bank Governor's term

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:03

Hezbollah's military maneuver: A display of power beyond borders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:29

Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

France launches third phase of its initiative

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected

LBCI
World
03:18

How Wall Street is preparing for possible US debt default

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More