News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Eendi Soual
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's Press Club condemns assault on journalist Petra Abou Haidar, calls for accountability
Lebanon News
15-07-2025 | 10:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's Press Club condemns assault on journalist Petra Abou Haidar, calls for accountability
Lebanon's Press Club issued a strong condemnation Tuesday following the assault on journalist Petra Abou Haidar, urging security forces to identify, arrest, and refer the perpetrators to the judiciary for proper punishment.
“There must be stricter measures to pursue those who attack citizens and hold them accountable so that such unacceptable behavior is not repeated.”
Abou Haidar, a news reporter and anchor at LBCI, was physically assaulted by a man and a woman riding a motorcycle in the Jounieh area.
The woman reportedly got off the motorcycle and began beating and biting Abou Haidar, who is eight months pregnant.
The recent incident has raised serious concerns about public safety and growing acts of aggression on Lebanon’s roads, highlighting the urgent need for stricter enforcement and accountability.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Press Club
Journalist
Petra Abou Haidar
Assault
Next
Lebanese committee to meet at Presidential Palace after receiving US response to proposal
From Shebaa Farms to Mount Hermon: Israel resets its northern war map
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:14
Lebanese Press Syndicate condemns violent assault on LBCI journalist Petra Abou Haidar
Lebanon News
14:14
Lebanese Press Syndicate condemns violent assault on LBCI journalist Petra Abou Haidar
0
Lebanon News
08:59
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
08:59
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-25
Lebanon's Speaker Berri calls Parliament to convene on June 30 for general session
Lebanon News
2025-06-25
Lebanon's Speaker Berri calls Parliament to convene on June 30 for general session
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-06
Lebanon's President Aoun and PM Salam honor fallen journalists on Press Martyrs' Day
Lebanon News
2025-05-06
Lebanon's President Aoun and PM Salam honor fallen journalists on Press Martyrs' Day
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:14
Lebanese Press Syndicate condemns violent assault on LBCI journalist Petra Abou Haidar
Lebanon News
14:14
Lebanese Press Syndicate condemns violent assault on LBCI journalist Petra Abou Haidar
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Inside Lebanon's biggest drug lab: Lebanese Army tightens grip on Bekaa drug lords
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Inside Lebanon's biggest drug lab: Lebanese Army tightens grip on Bekaa drug lords
0
Lebanon News
12:23
Hezbollah calls Israel east Lebanon strike a 'major escalation'
Lebanon News
12:23
Hezbollah calls Israel east Lebanon strike a 'major escalation'
0
Lebanon News
10:22
Parliament resumes session on government performance
Lebanon News
10:22
Parliament resumes session on government performance
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-30
Kuwait invites President Aoun for official visit to boost bilateral ties
Lebanon News
2025-04-30
Kuwait invites President Aoun for official visit to boost bilateral ties
0
Middle East News
2025-07-14
Israel says Syria strikes 'a clear warning to the Syrian regime'
Middle East News
2025-07-14
Israel says Syria strikes 'a clear warning to the Syrian regime'
0
Middle East News
2025-07-14
Israel army says will not allow military threat in southern Syria
Middle East News
2025-07-14
Israel army says will not allow military threat in southern Syria
0
World News
2025-05-08
Cardinal Robert Prevost under the name of Leo XIV declared Supreme Pontiff, succeeding Pope Francis
World News
2025-05-08
Cardinal Robert Prevost under the name of Leo XIV declared Supreme Pontiff, succeeding Pope Francis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:59
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
08:59
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:59
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
08:59
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
2
Lebanon News
08:53
Israeli airstrikes kill 12 in Lebanon's Bekaa, including Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
08:53
Israeli airstrikes kill 12 in Lebanon's Bekaa, including Syrian refugees
3
Lebanon Economy
07:05
Lebanon's central bank bans interactions with Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan: Circular
Lebanon Economy
07:05
Lebanon's central bank bans interactions with Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan: Circular
4
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanese Army arrests 144 Syrians for illegal entry, detains multiple Lebanese suspects in raids
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanese Army arrests 144 Syrians for illegal entry, detains multiple Lebanese suspects in raids
5
Lebanon News
03:42
Airstrikes hit Bodai as Israel targets alleged Hezbollah positions in Bekaa
Lebanon News
03:42
Airstrikes hit Bodai as Israel targets alleged Hezbollah positions in Bekaa
6
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon's Press Club condemns assault on journalist Petra Abou Haidar, calls for accountability
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon's Press Club condemns assault on journalist Petra Abou Haidar, calls for accountability
7
Lebanon News
04:44
Israeli defense minister says strikes under way in Lebanon are 'clear message' to Hezbollah
Lebanon News
04:44
Israeli defense minister says strikes under way in Lebanon are 'clear message' to Hezbollah
8
Lebanon News
03:32
Lebanese committee to meet at Presidential Palace after receiving US response to proposal
Lebanon News
03:32
Lebanese committee to meet at Presidential Palace after receiving US response to proposal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More