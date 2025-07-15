Lebanon's Press Club condemns assault on journalist Petra Abou Haidar, calls for accountability

Lebanon's Press Club issued a strong condemnation Tuesday following the assault on journalist Petra Abou Haidar, urging security forces to identify, arrest, and refer the perpetrators to the judiciary for proper punishment.



“There must be stricter measures to pursue those who attack citizens and hold them accountable so that such unacceptable behavior is not repeated.”



Abou Haidar, a news reporter and anchor at LBCI, was physically assaulted by a man and a woman riding a motorcycle in the Jounieh area.



The woman reportedly got off the motorcycle and began beating and biting Abou Haidar, who is eight months pregnant.



The recent incident has raised serious concerns about public safety and growing acts of aggression on Lebanon’s roads, highlighting the urgent need for stricter enforcement and accountability.