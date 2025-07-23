Bahrain to establish permanent diplomatic mission in Beirut, King Tells President Aoun

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa announced his country’s decision to establish a permanent diplomatic mission in Beirut during a meeting with Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun.



The king expressed pride in the move and said he looked forward to the talks with the Lebanese side marking a new phase of productive bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.



For his part, President Aoun thanked King Hamad for the decision and affirmed Lebanon’s desire to resume full trade relations with Bahrain and strengthen cooperation across various fields for the benefit of both peoples.



He also expressed appreciation for the warm reception and continued support Lebanon has received from Bahrain, both before and after the visit.