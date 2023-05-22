Consultative meeting at Grand Serail to issue a recommendation on Central Bank Governor

Lebanon News
2023-05-22 | 11:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Consultative meeting at Grand Serail to issue a recommendation on Central Bank Governor
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Consultative meeting at Grand Serail to issue a recommendation on Central Bank Governor

During a consultative meeting held at the Grand Serail, a recommendation regarding the Central Bank of Lebanon Governor, Riad Salameh, was announced, according to ministerial sources reported by LBCI. This comes after ministers' opinions were divided on the necessary course of action following the issuance of an Interpol memorandum against him.

The recommendation is as follows:

"As a result of the consultation, the attendees deemed it necessary to prioritize anything that protects the official state institutions, particularly the Central Bank of Lebanon, and to comply with the decisions of the Lebanese judiciary fully. They urge everyone to demonstrate responsibility and prioritize the public interest of the state and the protection of its institutions over personal interests."

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al Shami, as well as several ministers, including Education and Higher Education Minister Abbas Halabi, Information Minister Ziad Maakary, Justice Minister Henri Khoury, Youth and Sports Minister George Kallas, Defense Minister Maurice Slim, Housing Minister Issam Sharafeddine, Finance Minister Youssef Khalil, for State for Administrative Reform Minister Najla Riachi, Social Affairs Hector Hajjar, Industry Minister George Boujikian, Telecommunications Minister  Johnny Corm, Tourism Minister Walid Nassar, Interior and Municipalities Minister Bassam Mawlawi, Culture Minister Mohammad Wissam Al-Mortada, Environment Minister Nasser Yassin, Agriculture Minister Abbas Al Hajj Hassan, Public Works, and Transportation Minister Ali Hammoud, and Economy and Trade Minister Amin Salam.

Lebanon News

Consultative

Meeting

Grand Serail

Issue

Recommendation

Central

Bank

Governor

BDL Riad Salameh

Lebanon

LBCI Next
France launches third phase of its initiative
Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-16

French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-03

The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-14

Questions surround upcoming hearing for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor in Paris

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-06

Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:15

The government fears Salameh's dismissal, shifts responsibility to judiciary

LBCI
World
16:14

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-21

Gebran Bassil and the French proposal for Central Bank Governor selection

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:09

Saudi astronauts soar to new heights: A historic journey into space

LBCI
Middle East
09:29

Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Co closes deals on $8.4 bln green hydrogen plant

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

MP Sami Gemayel introduces proposed law to amend Central Bank Governor's term

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant

LBCI
World
16:14

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:03

Hezbollah's military maneuver: A display of power beyond borders

LBCI
World
03:18

How Wall Street is preparing for possible US debt default

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More