Consultative meeting at Grand Serail to issue a recommendation on Central Bank Governor

During a consultative meeting held at the Grand Serail, a recommendation regarding the Central Bank of Lebanon Governor, Riad Salameh, was announced, according to ministerial sources reported by LBCI. This comes after ministers' opinions were divided on the necessary course of action following the issuance of an Interpol memorandum against him.



The recommendation is as follows:



"As a result of the consultation, the attendees deemed it necessary to prioritize anything that protects the official state institutions, particularly the Central Bank of Lebanon, and to comply with the decisions of the Lebanese judiciary fully. They urge everyone to demonstrate responsibility and prioritize the public interest of the state and the protection of its institutions over personal interests."



The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al Shami, as well as several ministers, including Education and Higher Education Minister Abbas Halabi, Information Minister Ziad Maakary, Justice Minister Henri Khoury, Youth and Sports Minister George Kallas, Defense Minister Maurice Slim, Housing Minister Issam Sharafeddine, Finance Minister Youssef Khalil, for State for Administrative Reform Minister Najla Riachi, Social Affairs Hector Hajjar, Industry Minister George Boujikian, Telecommunications Minister Johnny Corm, Tourism Minister Walid Nassar, Interior and Municipalities Minister Bassam Mawlawi, Culture Minister Mohammad Wissam Al-Mortada, Environment Minister Nasser Yassin, Agriculture Minister Abbas Al Hajj Hassan, Public Works, and Transportation Minister Ali Hammoud, and Economy and Trade Minister Amin Salam.