Cargo ship in Red Sea 'under continuous attack'

World News
08-07-2025 | 03:53
High views
Cargo ship in Red Sea 'under continuous attack'
Cargo ship in Red Sea 'under continuous attack'

A cargo ship has been under attack in the volatile Red Sea since Monday after losing power and suffering major damage, a maritime monitor said on Tuesday.
"The vessel has sustained significant damage and has lost all propulsion. The vessel is surrounded by small craft and is under continuous attack," the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said in a statement.
AFP

World News

Middle East News

Middle East

Red Sea

Conflict

'No breakthrough' in Gaza ceasefire talks
Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
