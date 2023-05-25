MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum

Lebanon News
2023-05-25 | 13:35
High views
LBCI
MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum
1min
MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum

MP Gebran Bassil, the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), took to Twitter, expressing his concerns about a recurring issue that has been warned about for several months.

He tweeted, saying, "what we have repeatedly warned against is happening. With limited legitimacy, constitutional and institutional, the caretaker Prime Minister calls for a ministerial session to discuss urgent and necessary matters."

Bassil added, "this is a provocation beyond measure, a blow to constitutionalism, partnership, and the constitution. What is worse is that this is happening in silence from spiritual and political references that claim to be concerned about the presidency and call for the swift election of a president."

He also indicated, "those who are truly eager to elect a president should not remain silent about such sessions deliberately aimed at marginalizing the position, allowing them to fill it with whomever they desire or impose. This issue concerns all constitutional ministers in the government and those who refuse to legislate necessity due to the absence of a legitimate parliament because of the president's absence. Can such sessions, decisions, and decrees be justified without the president?"

Deputy Skaff works to unite opposition for common presidential candidate
Wide protection prevents Salameh's dismissal
