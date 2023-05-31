Exploration well drilled in bloc No. 9 to be named Qana 31/1

The Lebanese Petroleum Administration issued the following statement:
The Lebanese Petroleum Administration announced that the administration’s recommendation regarding the naming of the exploration well that will be drilled in bloc  No. 9 in the Lebanese marine waters, and which operator Total Energy will drill in this block, is to adopt the name Qana 31/1 for the exploration well mentioned above.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Qana

Exploration

Oil

