Exploration well drilled in bloc No. 9 to be named Qana 31/1

The Lebanese Petroleum Administration issued the following statement:

The Lebanese Petroleum Administration announced that the administration’s recommendation regarding the naming of the exploration well that will be drilled in bloc No. 9 in the Lebanese marine waters, and which operator Total Energy will drill in this block, is to adopt the name Qana 31/1 for the exploration well mentioned above.