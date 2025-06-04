Jeita Grotto to reopen in coming weeks after six-month closure

Lebanon News
04-06-2025 | 12:39
High views
Jeita Grotto to reopen in coming weeks after six-month closure
2min
Jeita Grotto to reopen in coming weeks after six-month closure

Lebanon's Tourism Ministry announced the upcoming reopening of Jeita Grotto, one of the country's most iconic tourist landmarks and a nominee for the New 7 Wonders of the World, following a six-month closure.

The ministry clarified that the extended shutdown was due to exceptional circumstances related to the death of the previous private operator. 

To expedite the reopening, the ministry's legal department drafted a temporary mutual agreement with the Municipality of Jeita based on Article 46, Clause 5 of the Public Procurement Law. The deal allows the municipality to manage and operate the site temporarily, paving the way for the Grotto to welcome visitors again in the coming weeks.

The ministry emphasized that the reopening is proceeding in full compliance with all legal procedures. A specialized committee headed by the ministry's Director General has been formed to oversee the process. 

The team includes legal, administrative, and technical experts, as well as representatives from Dar Al-Handasah. The committee is currently drafting new terms of reference to ensure future operations of the site are awarded through a proper and transparent tendering process.

Reaffirming its commitment to the public interest, the ministry emphasized that the Jeita Grotto file is being handled with legal integrity and complete transparency. It also underlined that reviving Lebanon's tourism sector and preserving national heritage remain top priorities.

