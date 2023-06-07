In Lebanon, 300,000 hectares are cultivated, vegetable production amounts 85% of local needs

Lebanon News
2023-06-07 | 08:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
In Lebanon, 300,000 hectares are cultivated, vegetable production amounts 85% of local needs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
In Lebanon, 300,000 hectares are cultivated, vegetable production amounts 85% of local needs

Caretaker Minister of Agriculture Abbas Al Hajj Hassan indicated that there are 300,000 hectares being cultivated in Lebanon, and "we can expand the cultivated areas to 700,000 hectares," he said. 

He added that Lebanon needs 800,000 tons of vegetables, and" we produce 700,000 tons." 

He affirmed that Lebanon imports and exports commodities, and before 2019, the economic situation was normal, and food security was not threatened. 

"In light of the crisis, we held many meetings to develop solutions, but we were standing on one fact: We are a country that imports wheat to make its own bread, which is sad and unfortunate." 

The Agriculture Minister's words came during the "2nd Arab Forum for Equality," where he affirmed that "we are helping with our partners in international organizations and donor agencies to draw up a strategy that can get us out of the crisis." 

During his participation in the forum, he said that the Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture had developed a strategy after the war in Ukraine based on four main points: activating cooperative work, agricultural extension, securing water, and expanding cultivated areas.  

Based on this strategy, he called for partnership in this region within the project launched by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, specifically Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in what is known as the Middle East Green Initiative. 

He indicated that he was talking about "very vast areas," expressing his readiness "from now on for Lebanon to be part of this project because it is a country that believes that the region has begun an extensive stage of openness, which establishes the return of us, as Arabs, to a leading role in this international system, and work to be a positive part in climate change and global warming." 

He stressed that "the Lebanese government is adopting a strategy of zeroing out problems and that the region also needs to eliminate problems." 

On the issue of the Lebanese government's sense of danger threatening food security, Al Hajj Hassan revealed that the Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture launched a plan to grow soft wheat suitable for bread production and that work is underway in the Ministry to expand foreign markets to Lebanese market products, and a large part of this plan has been achieved. 
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Agriculture

Abbas Al Hajj Hassan

2nd Arab Forum for Equality

LBCI Next
Taymour Jumblatt: Cooperation and interaction with China is a must
TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-01

Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:56

Unraveling the mysteries of Lebanon's daytime quakes: A geological puzzle

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Mikati assigns Bou Habib to represent Lebanon at Brussels conference for Syrian refugees

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Taymour Jumblatt: Cooperation and interaction with China is a must

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:53

TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:28

Fire Patrol: prevent fires with early warnings and precautions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:36

Edtech giant Byju’s launches transformer models in AI push

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-03

Raef Reda calls for preventive measures in Lebanon with the return of COVID-19 to China

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Mikati assigns Bou Habib to represent Lebanon at Brussels conference for Syrian refugees

LBCI
World
02:38

Tens of thousands at risk from flooding after Ukraine dam collapse

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Former President Michel Aoun's media office denounces false interpretations of Damascus visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:53

TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Is Syria the last refuge for the Leader of the Free Patriotic Movement?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Lebanon's custodial deaths surge: Amnesty International calls for urgent action

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

In Lebanon, 300,000 hectares are cultivated, vegetable production amounts 85% of local needs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More