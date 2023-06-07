News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
In Lebanon, 300,000 hectares are cultivated, vegetable production amounts 85% of local needs
Lebanon News
2023-06-07 | 08:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
In Lebanon, 300,000 hectares are cultivated, vegetable production amounts 85% of local needs
Caretaker Minister of Agriculture Abbas Al Hajj Hassan indicated that there are 300,000 hectares being cultivated in Lebanon, and "we can expand the cultivated areas to 700,000 hectares," he said.
He added that Lebanon needs 800,000 tons of vegetables, and" we produce 700,000 tons."
He affirmed that Lebanon imports and exports commodities, and before 2019, the economic situation was normal, and food security was not threatened.
"In light of the crisis, we held many meetings to develop solutions, but we were standing on one fact: We are a country that imports wheat to make its own bread, which is sad and unfortunate."
The Agriculture Minister's words came during the "2nd Arab Forum for Equality," where he affirmed that "we are helping with our partners in international organizations and donor agencies to draw up a strategy that can get us out of the crisis."
During his participation in the forum, he said that the Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture had developed a strategy after the war in Ukraine based on four main points: activating cooperative work, agricultural extension, securing water, and expanding cultivated areas.
Based on this strategy, he called for partnership in this region within the project launched by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, specifically Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in what is known as the Middle East Green Initiative.
He indicated that he was talking about "very vast areas," expressing his readiness "from now on for Lebanon to be part of this project because it is a country that believes that the region has begun an extensive stage of openness, which establishes the return of us, as Arabs, to a leading role in this international system, and work to be a positive part in climate change and global warming."
He stressed that "the Lebanese government is adopting a strategy of zeroing out problems and that the region also needs to eliminate problems."
On the issue of the Lebanese government's sense of danger threatening food security, Al Hajj Hassan revealed that the Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture launched a plan to grow soft wheat suitable for bread production and that work is underway in the Ministry to expand foreign markets to Lebanese market products, and a large part of this plan has been achieved.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Agriculture
Abbas Al Hajj Hassan
2nd Arab Forum for Equality
Next
Taymour Jumblatt: Cooperation and interaction with China is a must
TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
0
Lebanon News
13:23
French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:23
French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:56
Unraveling the mysteries of Lebanon's daytime quakes: A geological puzzle
News Bulletin Reports
08:56
Unraveling the mysteries of Lebanon's daytime quakes: A geological puzzle
0
Lebanon News
05:52
Mikati assigns Bou Habib to represent Lebanon at Brussels conference for Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
05:52
Mikati assigns Bou Habib to represent Lebanon at Brussels conference for Syrian refugees
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:23
French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:23
French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
12:27
Taymour Jumblatt: Cooperation and interaction with China is a must
Lebanon News
12:27
Taymour Jumblatt: Cooperation and interaction with China is a must
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:28
Fire Patrol: prevent fires with early warnings and precautions
News Bulletin Reports
07:28
Fire Patrol: prevent fires with early warnings and precautions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:36
Edtech giant Byju’s launches transformer models in AI push
Variety
08:36
Edtech giant Byju’s launches transformer models in AI push
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-03
Raef Reda calls for preventive measures in Lebanon with the return of COVID-19 to China
Lebanon News
2023-01-03
Raef Reda calls for preventive measures in Lebanon with the return of COVID-19 to China
0
Lebanon News
05:52
Mikati assigns Bou Habib to represent Lebanon at Brussels conference for Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
05:52
Mikati assigns Bou Habib to represent Lebanon at Brussels conference for Syrian refugees
0
World
02:38
Tens of thousands at risk from flooding after Ukraine dam collapse
World
02:38
Tens of thousands at risk from flooding after Ukraine dam collapse
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:27
Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?
Lebanon News
03:27
Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?
2
Lebanon News
13:23
French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:23
French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
00:31
We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri
Press Highlights
00:31
We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri
4
Lebanon News
04:57
Former President Michel Aoun's media office denounces false interpretations of Damascus visit
Lebanon News
04:57
Former President Michel Aoun's media office denounces false interpretations of Damascus visit
5
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts
6
Press Highlights
02:16
Is Syria the last refuge for the Leader of the Free Patriotic Movement?
Press Highlights
02:16
Is Syria the last refuge for the Leader of the Free Patriotic Movement?
7
Lebanon News
04:19
Lebanon's custodial deaths surge: Amnesty International calls for urgent action
Lebanon News
04:19
Lebanon's custodial deaths surge: Amnesty International calls for urgent action
8
Lebanon News
08:10
In Lebanon, 300,000 hectares are cultivated, vegetable production amounts 85% of local needs
Lebanon News
08:10
In Lebanon, 300,000 hectares are cultivated, vegetable production amounts 85% of local needs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More