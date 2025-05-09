News
Trump 'blindsides' Netanyahu with Saudi nuclear green light: Is Israel losing its influence over US Mideast policy?
News Bulletin Reports
09-05-2025 | 13:00
Trump 'blindsides' Netanyahu with Saudi nuclear green light: Is Israel losing its influence over US Mideast policy?
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not expect his efforts to derail the agreement with Iran to lead to a rupture with U.S. President Donald Trump and the collapse of his vision for a "new Middle East."
Trump's meeting with Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer dealt a major blow to Israel's Prime Minister, putting an end to what he described as Netanyahu's manipulation, especially his outreach to Republican lawmakers in an attempt to sabotage the nuclear deal.
Trump instead took a step that threw Netanyahu, Israeli decision-makers, and the broader public into confusion and shock by announcing his approval for Saudi Arabia to acquire nuclear technology for civilian use.
According to sources, Dermer left the meeting with Trump deeply disappointed, signaling a major setback for Netanyahu's regional ambitions.
Israel's security establishment expressed concern over Trump's determination to proceed with his Middle East strategy without awaiting Israeli input.
More troubling for Israeli officials is the fear that Trump's move could give Hamas additional leverage in prisoner exchange negotiations, potentially complicating any military operation in Gaza.
Israeli politicians also voiced concern over Trump's apparent disregard for Israel's interests in relation to a hostage deal, a lasting ceasefire, and postwar plans for Gaza—issues he is expected to discuss with Saudi leaders during his upcoming regional tour.
Following several Israeli security assessments, officials have come to a new understanding: Trump may approach Gaza the same way he did the Houthis in Yemen.
Even more alarming is the possibility of a deal with Iran that would allow it to continue enriching uranium, effectively maintaining its status as a nuclear threshold state.
Israeli officials fear this would prevent Tel Aviv from neutralizing Iran's nuclear program, even if it had the military capability to do so.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
United States
Donald Trump
Gaza
Yemen
Iran
Saudi Arabia
Nuclear
