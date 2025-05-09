Trump 'blindsides' Netanyahu with Saudi nuclear green light: Is Israel losing its influence over US Mideast policy?

News Bulletin Reports
09-05-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Trump &#39;blindsides&#39; Netanyahu with Saudi nuclear green light: Is Israel losing its influence over US Mideast policy?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Trump 'blindsides' Netanyahu with Saudi nuclear green light: Is Israel losing its influence over US Mideast policy?

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not expect his efforts to derail the agreement with Iran to lead to a rupture with U.S. President Donald Trump and the collapse of his vision for a "new Middle East."

Trump's meeting with Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer dealt a major blow to Israel's Prime Minister, putting an end to what he described as Netanyahu's manipulation, especially his outreach to Republican lawmakers in an attempt to sabotage the nuclear deal. 

Trump instead took a step that threw Netanyahu, Israeli decision-makers, and the broader public into confusion and shock by announcing his approval for Saudi Arabia to acquire nuclear technology for civilian use.

According to sources, Dermer left the meeting with Trump deeply disappointed, signaling a major setback for Netanyahu's regional ambitions.

Israel's security establishment expressed concern over Trump's determination to proceed with his Middle East strategy without awaiting Israeli input.

More troubling for Israeli officials is the fear that Trump's move could give Hamas additional leverage in prisoner exchange negotiations, potentially complicating any military operation in Gaza.

Israeli politicians also voiced concern over Trump's apparent disregard for Israel's interests in relation to a hostage deal, a lasting ceasefire, and postwar plans for Gaza—issues he is expected to discuss with Saudi leaders during his upcoming regional tour.

Following several Israeli security assessments, officials have come to a new understanding: Trump may approach Gaza the same way he did the Houthis in Yemen. 

Even more alarming is the possibility of a deal with Iran that would allow it to continue enriching uranium, effectively maintaining its status as a nuclear threshold state. 

Israeli officials fear this would prevent Tel Aviv from neutralizing Iran's nuclear program, even if it had the military capability to do so.
 

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

United States

Donald Trump

Gaza

Yemen

Iran

Saudi Arabia

Nuclear

LBCI Next
Path to Lebanon’s banking reform law remains slow and challenging — The details
Lebanon's state takes action: Illegal kiosks at Beirut Port removed after 11 years of violations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-28

Iran accuses Israel's Netanyahu of 'dictating' US policy in nuclear talks

LBCI
World News
2025-03-27

Era of close ties with US 'is over:' Canada PM Carney

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-21

Iran says Israel wants to 'undermine' nuclear talks with US: FM spokesman

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-16

Iran says US has 'no authority' to dictate its foreign policy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:18

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Path to Lebanon’s banking reform law remains slow and challenging — The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-08

Lebanon's state takes action: Illegal kiosks at Beirut Port removed after 11 years of violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-08

Behind closed doors: Secret Syria-Israel contacts hint at peace push

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-08

French Ambassador hands FM Rajji border archive to aid in Syrian border demarcation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-07

UK eases Lebanon travel advisory, maintains warnings for certain areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-06

Saudi Ambassador and U.S. envoy continue efforts in Beirut amid ongoing political deadlock, LBCI reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-04

Lebanese President Aoun urges Arab nations to support Lebanon's sovereignty, stresses unity and Palestinian rights — the details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:18

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Israeli drone drops sound bomb on stone factory in Kfarkela — NNA

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:18

Fuel prices in Lebanon updated

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Diaspora groups push for electoral law amendment to confirm expat voting rights for all 128 parliamentary seats — press release

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Lebanon ready for Emirati return amid tightened airport security, interior minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Lebanon's FM discusses southern tensions with UNIFIL chief, backs mission's mandate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Trump 'blindsides' Netanyahu with Saudi nuclear green light: Is Israel losing its influence over US Mideast policy?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:18

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:13

Saudi Arabia releases Lebanese detainee Mahdi Qanso amid ongoing talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More