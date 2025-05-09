News
Saudi Arabia releases Lebanese detainee Mahdi Qanso amid ongoing talks
Lebanon News
09-05-2025 | 12:13
Saudi Arabia releases Lebanese detainee Mahdi Qanso amid ongoing talks
Saudi authorities have released Lebanese citizen Mahdi Rashid Qanso as part of ongoing efforts to resolve the case of Lebanese detainees in the kingdom—a process that began several months ago and has so far resulted in the release of several individuals, including Haidar Salim, who was freed last month.
Director General of the Lebanese General Security, Major General Hassan Choucair, continues to lead efforts to resolve the issue in coordination with Saudi counterparts, who have shown full willingness and are working seriously to close remaining cases.
Lebanon had previously received assurances from the kingdom—now opening a new chapter in its ties with Beirut—that detainees not implicated in security-related offenses would be gradually released.
The Saudi initiative has been described as a clear show of support for Lebanon’s new administration.
Qanso had been detained for about a year in connection with a financial case.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
Lebanon
Detainee
Lebanese General Security
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
Lebanon's state takes action: Illegal kiosks at Beirut Port removed after 11 years of violations
