Saudi Arabia releases Lebanese detainee Mahdi Qanso amid ongoing talks

Lebanon News
09-05-2025 | 12:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saudi Arabia releases Lebanese detainee Mahdi Qanso amid ongoing talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Saudi Arabia releases Lebanese detainee Mahdi Qanso amid ongoing talks

Saudi authorities have released Lebanese citizen Mahdi Rashid Qanso as part of ongoing efforts to resolve the case of Lebanese detainees in the kingdom—a process that began several months ago and has so far resulted in the release of several individuals, including Haidar Salim, who was freed last month.

Director General of the Lebanese General Security, Major General Hassan Choucair, continues to lead efforts to resolve the issue in coordination with Saudi counterparts, who have shown full willingness and are working seriously to close remaining cases. 

Lebanon had previously received assurances from the kingdom—now opening a new chapter in its ties with Beirut—that detainees not implicated in security-related offenses would be gradually released. 

The Saudi initiative has been described as a clear show of support for Lebanon’s new administration.

Qanso had been detained for about a year in connection with a financial case.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Lebanon

Detainee

Lebanese General Security

LBCI Next
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
Lebanon's state takes action: Illegal kiosks at Beirut Port removed after 11 years of violations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-27

Lebanese defense minister arrives in Saudi Arabia for security talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-27

Saudi Arabia mediates Lebanon-Syria talks, moving meeting to Jeddah after Syrian delay

LBCI
World News
2025-03-25

US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia end: Kyiv delegation source

LBCI
World News
2025-03-11

Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia begin: AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:18

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Path to Lebanon’s banking reform law remains slow and challenging — The details

LBCI
Sports News
10:19

First Saudi sports team in years visits Lebanon, welcomed by PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Diaspora groups push for electoral law amendment to confirm expat voting rights for all 128 parliamentary seats — press release

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-18

German Foreign Minister set to visit Lebanon on Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-09

Lebanon's parliament secures quorum with full attendance of 128 MPs for pivotal presidential election session

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

Final toll of Israeli attacks in South Lebanon: 24 killed and 134 wounded, including 12 children

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-24

Analyzing Hezbollah's Naim Qassem's speech: New realities unfold amid notable developments

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:18

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Israeli drone drops sound bomb on stone factory in Kfarkela — NNA

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:18

Fuel prices in Lebanon updated

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Diaspora groups push for electoral law amendment to confirm expat voting rights for all 128 parliamentary seats — press release

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Lebanon ready for Emirati return amid tightened airport security, interior minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Lebanon's FM discusses southern tensions with UNIFIL chief, backs mission's mandate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Trump 'blindsides' Netanyahu with Saudi nuclear green light: Is Israel losing its influence over US Mideast policy?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:18

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:13

Saudi Arabia releases Lebanese detainee Mahdi Qanso amid ongoing talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More